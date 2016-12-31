menu

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016

The Ten Most Popular Ask a Stoner Questions of 2016


Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 5:15 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons

Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 5:15 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Lindsey Bartlett
All year we've kept you up to date on all things weed, both here in Colorado and as legalization sweeps the nation. Here are the stories you were most excited to read.

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Brett Levin

1. Denver Law Firm Considering Lawsuit Over DEA's New CBD Classification

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Kate McKee Simmons

2. CBD and Other Marijuana Extracts Illegal Under New DEA Code

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
ABC7 Chicago

3. Mailing Marijuana Out of Colorado: How Likely Are You to Get Caught?

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Lindsey Bartlett

4. DEA's Marijuana Rescheduling Announcement May Not Come in 2016

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Scott Lentz

5. Why Marijuana Prices at Dispensaries Have Been Falling

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Kate McKee Simmons

6. Cannabis Wins at the Ballot Box

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Courtesy of the White House

7. Obama's Marijuana Take Sends Donald Trump a Message: Decriminalize Pot Now

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Kate McKee Simmons

8. Camp Bud+Breakfast Offers Cannabis- (and Canine-)Friendly Getaway

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Lindsey Bartlett

9. Tommy Chong's Cannabis Line Is Now Available in Colorado

Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Kansas Highway Patrol Facebook page

10. Pot in Kansas Is Better Since Colorado Legalized — and Officials Are Pissed

