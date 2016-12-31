Our Most Popular Marijuana Stories of 2016
Lindsey Bartlett
All year we've kept you up to date on all things weed, both here in Colorado and as legalization sweeps the nation. Here are the stories you were most excited to read.
1. Denver Law Firm Considering Lawsuit Over DEA's New CBD Classification
Kate McKee Simmons
2. CBD and Other Marijuana Extracts Illegal Under New DEA Code
3. Mailing Marijuana Out of Colorado: How Likely Are You to Get Caught?
Lindsey Bartlett
4. DEA's Marijuana Rescheduling Announcement May Not Come in 2016
Scott Lentz
5. Why Marijuana Prices at Dispensaries Have Been Falling
Kate McKee Simmons
6. Cannabis Wins at the Ballot Box
Courtesy of the White House
7. Obama's Marijuana Take Sends Donald Trump a Message: Decriminalize Pot Now
Kate McKee Simmons
8. Camp Bud+Breakfast Offers Cannabis- (and Canine-)Friendly Getaway
Lindsey Bartlett
9. Tommy Chong's Cannabis Line Is Now Available in Colorado
Kansas Highway Patrol Facebook page
10. Pot in Kansas Is Better Since Colorado Legalized — and Officials Are Pissed
