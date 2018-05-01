Ask a Stoner: Can I Take Weed on the Bus or Light Rail?

Dear Stoner: Can I take marijuana on the light rail or the bus?

Lemon

Dear Lemon: The Regional Transportation District (RTD) isn’t a federal entity, but it’s overseen by the State of Colorado, operating in eight counties around metro Denver. Luckily for you, Colorado voters also legalized cannabis, giving its citizens the right to possess it on public property — but with airports, national parks and other federal lands banning it, I don’t blame you for being confused. RTD receives nearly $600,000 in funding each month from cannabis tax revenue, though, so it’d be pretty weak to disallow cannabis possession while it’s taking money from the industry. RTD might be slow to arrive at your stop, but it’s not stupid.

When in possession of cannabis on the light rail, follow the same laws as you would when driving your own vehicle. Teague Bohlen