SAM Report Asks Jeff Sessions for a Federal Crackdown on Pot Industry

A month after Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent a letter to Governor John Hickenlooper questioning the legitimacy of the marijuana industry in this state, Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a group dedicated to fighting marijuana commercialization, has issued a report calling for feds to crack down on the industry's big players. That report claims that the first three states to legalize adult-use marijuana – Colorado, Oregon and Washington – have "failed to meet" the mission of the Cole Memorandum.

An Obama-era guideline, the Cole memo was designed to give federal prosecutors clarity on when to take a hands-off approach in states that had legalized retail marijuana. But in Sessions's letters to Hickenlooper and other governors of states that have legalized commercialized pot, he reasserted the Department of Justice's power to enforce federal marijuana laws. Now SAM's report, published on the four-year anniversary of the Cole memo's release, says that the states haven't lived up to at least seven of the memo's eight guidelines, and calls on the Trump administration and Sessions to go after state-regulated marijuana industries.

"As Attorney General Sessions considers what actions to take on marijuana enforcement, we urge him to be smart on crime, not just tough on crime, and to continue to focus any federal resources wisely," SAM President Kevin Sabet says. "It’s time for states to stop playing politics and start ’fessing up to the real challenges they face.”