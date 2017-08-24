 


It's probably best to wait until after the audition to smoke anything.EXPAND
It's probably best to wait until after the audition to smoke anything.
www.themarijuanashow.com

Calling All Marijuana Entrepreneurs: Shark Tank of Cannabis Wants You

Thomas Mitchell | August 24, 2017 | 9:27am
AA

Although more states have legalized recreational marijuana since Colorado became the first state to allow its sale, Colorado remains rich with some of the most innovative minds in the industry. On top of the nearly 1,500 licensed marijuana businesses in Colorado that actually touch the plant, there are hundreds of ancillary companies that work in consulting, packaging, security, technology and more.

With so many hungry pot startups sprouting in the same state, though, competition for funding can get rough. So why not share that drama on TV? That's what Amazon does with the Marijuana show, an Amazon Prime show that dubs itself "the Shark Tank of cannabis." The series is now looking for entrepreneurs for its third season, and will hold an audition this weekend in El Prado, New Mexico – less than a five-hour drive from Denver.

ABC's Shark Tank follows aspiring entrepreneurs as they present their business ideas and plans to several high-profile investors in hopes of convincing one of the investors to invest money in their enterprise, and even become a mentor. That's basically what the Marijuana show is, too, except only businesses related to hemp and marijuana can apply.

Season three of the Marijuana show is expected to have $20 million in funding available for the taking, with different investors potentially offering their capitol, mentorship, contacts and distribution networks for a stake in competing companies. Past success stories of the show include Coloradan Luke Johnson, who received $1 million for a stake in his industrial hemp business in Alamosa, Cloud CO. Farms.

Auditions for the Marijuana Show will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, at Taos Mesa Brewing in El Prado, New Mexico. The show's producers ask that contests submit a business plan or deck and a two-minute pitch video before the audition, where they will get three minutes to pitch their ideas in person.

The show's Colorado ties go deeper than its contestants. Colorado marijuana companies like Incredbiles edibles and Caregivers For Life dispensary are both listed as sponsors. New Frontier Financials, a Washington-based data firm that tracks legal marijuana sales in Colorado, is also a sponsor.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

