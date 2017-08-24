Calling All Marijuana Entrepreneurs: Shark Tank of Cannabis Wants You

It's probably best to wait until after the audition to smoke anything.

Although more states have legalized recreational marijuana since Colorado became the first state to allow its sale, Colorado remains rich with some of the most innovative minds in the industry. On top of the nearly 1,500 licensed marijuana businesses in Colorado that actually touch the plant, there are hundreds of ancillary companies that work in consulting, packaging, security, technology and more.

With so many hungry pot startups sprouting in the same state, though, competition for funding can get rough. So why not share that drama on TV? That's what Amazon does with the Marijuana show, an Amazon Prime show that dubs itself "the Shark Tank of cannabis." The series is now looking for entrepreneurs for its third season, and will hold an audition this weekend in El Prado, New Mexico – less than a five-hour drive from Denver.

ABC's Shark Tank follows aspiring entrepreneurs as they present their business ideas and plans to several high-profile investors in hopes of convincing one of the investors to invest money in their enterprise, and even become a mentor. That's basically what the Marijuana show is, too, except only businesses related to hemp and marijuana can apply.