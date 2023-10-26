 Best Denver Dispensary Deals This Week | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Shopping

Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals This Halloween

Scary good deals, from gummies to rosin.
October 26, 2023
Denver dispensaries are discounting plenty of adult treats this Halloween.
Denver dispensaries are discounting plenty of adult treats this Halloween. Jacqueline Collins
Share this:
Looking for some of the best dispensary deals in Denver? You don't have to drive around town, stopping at store after store, trick-or-treat style. We did the work for you, scouring the city for the ten best cannabis bargains this week, from $4 packs of 100-milligram gummies to $25 half-ounces of flower.

Some discounts require coupons, which you can find in the current issue of Westword (printouts of the e-edition also work). The majority of these deals run for a week starting on Thursday, October 26, but dates, supplies and details vary at every dispensary; when in doubt, call ahead.

Best High Dispensary
303-900-0809
1518 Quince Street
$44 popcorn flower ounces
50 percent off gummies
Eight grams of wax for $56
$35 half-ounces
Eight one-gram hash cartridges for $96
More deals on flower, pre-rolled joints and certain pen cartridges

Cookies Broadway
303-862-5169
2057 South Broadway
20 percent off Green Dot Labs concentrates and vape carts
25 percent off Dialed In, Muncheez and Tastebudz edibles
30 percent off Good Tide, Seed & Smith and Wyld products
Two for $20 Ripple edibles
Discounts on 14er, 1906 and Dro products

Doc's Apothecary
303-974-5966
2100 East 112th Avenue, Northglenn
20 percent off Cookies and Harmony products
25 percent off Summit products
$55 in-house ounces
Early-bird, happy-hour and late-night discounts
Discounts on select pre-rolls, flower, shake, wax and rosin

Frost Exotics
720-787-4909
2949 West Alameda Avenue
$4 100-milligram gummies
$4 pre-rolls
$8 half-gram vape cartridges
40 percent off Ware Hause products

Green Dragon
Seventeen Colorado locations
25 percent off edibles

Life Flower Dispensary
720-389-7442
4966 Leetsdale Drive
25 percent off Lazercat products
Buy one, get one Dixie Elixirs and edibles
$10 grams of wax and shatter
20 percent off LoCol Love flower (October 27 only)

Magic City Cannabis
720-692-1539
3819 Quentin Street
20 percent off first-time customers (must mention Westword ad)
$20 shake ounces
$10 bubble hash joints
$5 pre-rolls
Ten pre-rolls for $35
Four grams of wax for $36
Deals on select flower

Makena
303-955-1143
2568 South Broadway
$25 half-ounces
$5 100-milligram gummies
$8 grams of wax
$13 one-gram hash cartridges

Native Roots
Eleven metro locations
$85 mix-and-match ounces
Three packs of Joy Bombs edibles for $40
Buy one, get one half-off on Edun products
Buy two, get one free on Koala edibles
25 percent off PAX Pods
Free PAX battery with purchase of two PAX Pods

Pig ’N' Whistle
4801 West Colfax Avenue
720-542-3437
$25 half-ounces
$13 one-gram vape cartridge
$5 100-milligram gummies
$8 grams of wax
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Even If the Crazy Mushroom Pilot Is Lying, Colorado Needs to Take His Story Seriously

Psychedelics

Even If the Crazy Mushroom Pilot Is Lying, Colorado Needs to Take His Story Seriously

By Thomas Mitchell
How Are Colorado's Border Town Dispensaries Doing?

Ask a Stoner

How Are Colorado's Border Town Dispensaries Doing?

By Herbert Fuego
Denver Quietly Hit $500 Million in Marijuana Tax Revenue This Summer

Business

Denver Quietly Hit $500 Million in Marijuana Tax Revenue This Summer

By Thomas Mitchell
Why Colorado Tokers Love Gastro Pop

Strain Reviews

Why Colorado Tokers Love Gastro Pop

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation