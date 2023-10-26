Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals This Halloween

Looking for some of the best dispensary deals in Denver? You don't have to drive around town, stopping at store after store, trick-or-treat style. We did the work for you, scouring the city for the ten best cannabis bargains this week, from $4 packs of 100-milligram gummies to $25 half-ounces of flower.
Some discounts require coupons, which you can find in the current issue of Westword (printouts of the e-edition also work). The majority of these deals run for a week starting on Thursday, October 26, but dates, supplies and details vary at every dispensary; when in doubt, call ahead.
Best High Dispensary
303-900-0809
1518 Quince Street
$44 popcorn flower ounces
50 percent off gummies
Eight grams of wax for $56
$35 half-ounces
Eight one-gram hash cartridges for $96
More deals on flower, pre-rolled joints and certain pen cartridges
Cookies Broadway
303-862-5169
2057 South Broadway
20 percent off Green Dot Labs concentrates and vape carts
25 percent off Dialed In, Muncheez and Tastebudz edibles
30 percent off Good Tide, Seed & Smith and Wyld products
Two for $20 Ripple edibles
Discounts on 14er, 1906 and Dro products
Doc's Apothecary
303-974-5966
2100 East 112th Avenue, Northglenn
20 percent off Cookies and Harmony products
25 percent off Summit products
$55 in-house ounces
Early-bird, happy-hour and late-night discounts
Discounts on select pre-rolls, flower, shake, wax and rosin
Frost Exotics
720-787-4909
2949 West Alameda Avenue
$4 100-milligram gummies
$4 pre-rolls
$8 half-gram vape cartridges
40 percent off Ware Hause products
Green Dragon
Seventeen Colorado locations
25 percent off edibles
Life Flower Dispensary
720-389-7442
4966 Leetsdale Drive
25 percent off Lazercat products
Buy one, get one Dixie Elixirs and edibles
$10 grams of wax and shatter
20 percent off LoCol Love flower (October 27 only)
Magic City Cannabis
720-692-1539
3819 Quentin Street
20 percent off first-time customers (must mention Westword ad)
$20 shake ounces
$10 bubble hash joints
$5 pre-rolls
Ten pre-rolls for $35
Four grams of wax for $36
Deals on select flower
Makena
303-955-1143
2568 South Broadway
$25 half-ounces
$5 100-milligram gummies
$8 grams of wax
$13 one-gram hash cartridges
Native Roots
Eleven metro locations
$85 mix-and-match ounces
Three packs of Joy Bombs edibles for $40
Buy one, get one half-off on Edun products
Buy two, get one free on Koala edibles
25 percent off PAX Pods
Free PAX battery with purchase of two PAX Pods
Pig ’N' Whistle
4801 West Colfax Avenue
720-542-3437
$25 half-ounces
$13 one-gram vape cartridge
$5 100-milligram gummies
$8 grams of wax