Weed Porn: Ten Dispensary Deals in Denver for St. Patrick's Day and Beyond

Mighty Tree

This weekend is known for green beer and drinking, but dispensaries are keeping things competitive with some green of their own. Here are ten dispensary deals in Denver that will outlast St. Patrick's Day.

Altitude's "Pot of Gold" deals have eighths selling for $17 and ounces starting at $99. It's also selling wax and shatter grams for $100; each additional gram is $20. All of the locations in Aurora, east Denver and west Denver are open every day and accept debit cards.

The dispensary at the corner of 27th and Kipling is offering $120 on eight grams of wax or shatter and $300 for eight grams of live resin. Chronic Therapy also does a buy-back program that lets you turn your trim into concentrates.

If you buy seven grams of concentrates, Colorado Harvest will give you an eighth for one cent. Otherwise, the eighths are $19 and ounces are $109. Colorado Harvest, with locations on Kalamath, Broadway and Yale, is also selling shake ounces starting at $59 for med, $49 for rec.

Emerald Fields has a membership program, and with that loyalty club, you get a 10 percent discount on every purchase and an additional 5 percent off for the first thirty days of your membership.

Green Dragon is selling grams of wax for $19.99, grams of shatter for $24.99, and an ounce of flower for $89.99. The company has three locations in metro Denver, including a storefront on Sheridan Boulevard that's open until 11:45 p.m.

Not only can you fill out your order online and pick it up in-store, but the Green Solution has recreational grams starting at $5.95 and ounces starting at $89.95. There's also a coupon for 15 percent off NectarBee concentrates, as well as a coupon for flower: Buy one, get half at 50 percent off.

For its grand opening this month, Mighty Tree is selling live resin for $40 and shatter wax for $20, while supplies last. The dispensary, located at 2268 South Delaware Street, has daily deals as well: Wax Wednesdays offer 20 percent off concentrates, and on Flower Fridays, customers get 25 percent off any shelf-grade flower and a free joint with purchase.

New Age Medical, located at 2553 Sheridan Boulevard in Edgewater, is open until midnight and selling $95 ounces of flower. The shop has a 20 percent-off deal on its top-shelf buds and live resin, and is also selling eighths for $20.

Terrapin's store at 11091 East Mississippi Avenue is selling eighths for $20, one gram of Double Bear Concentrates for $25 and two grams for $45; it's also offering 15 percent off all topical products and tinctures. It has plenty of other deals, too, including $35 a quarter for its top-shelf flower, but all require a coupon.

The dispensary at 1136 Yuma Street, named after its address, has $12 eighths and $89 ounces of flower (ounces are $75 an ounce for members). It's also selling wax at $18 a gram and $420 an ounce; shatter at $19 a gram or $495 an ounce; and terp jelly at $30 a gram.

