Ask a Stoner: Can I Tip My Uber Driver With Weed?

EXPAND Westword

Dear Stoner: Is it kosher to tip my Uber driver with weed? I seem to have it on me more often than cash.

Kara

Dear Kara: Based on your question, I’m willing to bet you were born after 1990, but you do bring up an interesting ethical conflict. Although Uber is looking at changing this, it currently doesn’t allow tipping of any kind, including weed, so you’re already breaking one rule there. You’d also be giving the driver a psychoactive substance that could be used on the job, which could be considered a safety risk.

I'll give you a joint to stop playing that Jimmy Buffet CD. Uber

But what’s really going to happen? Other than your Uber driver giving you a bad rating, it’s hard to think of any real repercussions. I’ve offered nugs as a tip to bartenders and delivery drivers in the past, and they’ve all either graciously accepted them or politely turned me down — but none gave me attitude. If they wanted to get high on the job, they could easily have done so without my help. Everyone prefers cash, but offering what you have is still a standup move in my book. Just make sure they’re “cool” first.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293-­2222.

