 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ask a Stoner: Are Cannabis Growers Fertilizing With Urine?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Are Cannabis Growers Fertilizing With Urine?

Herbert Fuego | November 1, 2017 | 5:08am
AA

Dear Stoner: Are growers using pee to fertilize marijuana? I heard some do that, and I’d like to avoid any shops that do.
Grossed

Dear Grossed: No one’s pissing on your nugs — not for growing purposes, at least. But this isn’t a complete urban legend: In theory, human urine could be used as a fertilizer for cannabis because it’s rich in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, all of which plants like. But it would also have to be heavily diluted with water before it’s fed to plants. Remember the McDonald’s worm-burger rumor? Even if the company wanted to add worms to its burgers, that just wouldn’t be financially viable, because worms are more expensive than beef. Now imagine how much urine it would take to feed the thousands of plants in the commercial grows supplying your pot: Employees would have to chug water all day.

Related Stories

That Cat Piss strain is so 2010.
That Cat Piss strain is so 2010.
Shutterstock.com/Rabbit Studio

But why get so worked up at the thought of urine fertilizer, anyway? Almost everything we eat from the earth was grown or fertilized by some type of animal shit, and weed that was supposedly grown organically was most likely fertilized with cow manure (shit) or bat guano (also shit). Nature, man. Embrace it.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >