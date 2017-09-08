Denver's Newest Gay Bar Aims to Save the Gayborhood

When JR’s Bar & Grill closed in 2011 and the Wrangler moved to bigger digs at 3030 Downing Street last year, Uptown lost two popular gay spots.

“This whole area in Uptown used to be the gayborhood,” says Scott Wedor. “This is where we hung. It just kind of faded into oblivion, and it made me kind of sad.”

So Wedor decided to open his own gay bar, a neighborhood joint with a massive music-video collection and plenty of space to chat over a drink. Pride & Swagger celebrates its grand opening on Friday, September 8, at 450 East 17th Avenue, the former home of Blueprint Bar.