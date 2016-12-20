Denver Rapper Trev Rich Releases His New Album With Cash Money Records

Denver rapper Trev Rich's new album, To Make a Long Story Short, released by the hip-hop powerhouse label Cash Money Records, hit stereos on Monday, December 19.

Rich's association with Birdman's renowned company places Colorado's hip-hop scene on the global map and puts the hometown MC in a cadre of famed artists including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake and Bow Wow.

In a recent interview with Westword (see video above), Rich says he's not letting his newest success go to his head. “I stay grounded, because I know this shit can come and go."

While Denver will always be his home, he realizes will have to leave town more as his career blows up.

His most recent album was produced in Miami. Surrounded by music moguls and superstars, he wanted to record only the best of his material. "There are some of the songs that I left off the album that are phenomenal,” he says.

As much as we're excited to check out his new release, we're also curious to know what tracks didn't make the cut.

