Flobots Announce Tour, Release Akira Mashup Video

It's been a decade since the Denver hip-hop act the Flobots released their smash hit "No Handlebars." Over the years, the group has built a solid reputation for front-line community organizing and open-armed collaborations, at times putting commercial success on the back burner for community.

This has been a big year for the Flobots, with the release of a new rock-infused alternative hip-hop album No Enemies and a major collaboration with the Wonderbound dance troupe.

Today, September 27, the act announced it would be going on tour to support the record, and released a new music video, "Quarantine," based on a banger from the album. The video, edited by Stephen Brackett, aka Brer Rabbit of the Flobots, uses footage from the classic dystopian anime film Akira, which is all trying to save humanity from the machinery of war.