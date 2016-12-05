Flux Capacitor Defies the Odds, Marks Two Years as a DIY Venue in Colorado Springs

Hellhound playing at Flux on December 2, 2016. Tom Murphy

When Flux Capacitor opened the first week of December 2014, no one thought it would last more than three months. But the DIY venue has become a staple of the Colorado Springs music scene, with a national reputation for quality, wide-ranging shows and good times.

The diversity of musical styles in its booking was reflected in the two-year-anniversary shows, on December 2 and 3. The first night focused on the heavier end of music, the second on punk, indie, hip-hop and experimental.

Swells playing at Flux on December 2, 2016. Tom Murphy

Tucked into the back of an industrial building in the eastern Springs that houses practice spaces for bands, outside, Flux looks like an obscure warehouse. Nothing ostentatious marks its existence. There are no signs or artwork indicating it's there. But the artwork, done by local artists, on the walls of the interior makes the space feel welcoming. And friendly people run the place, to boot.

A mural in Flux's entryway. Tom Murphy

With Bryan and Sean Ostrow as de facto ambassadors for the venue, Flux has drawn underground bands from all over. As members of Blighter and 908, among other projects, the brothers Ostrow have spent years on tour cultivating relationships with local, national and international bands. They understand what it means to have a solid place to play with a decent sound system run by positive and supportive people.

Warm Trash playing at Flux on February 19, 2016. Tom Murphy

DIY spaces are a labor of love with few rewards, beyond maybe having a place to throw the kinds of shows you want. They can be a chore to run and maintain. But in a place like Colorado Springs, which has a small number of bands and music venues and media, Flux has been critical in nurturing the DIY scene. Who knows if Flux will last another two years, but so far, it has beaten the odds.

Continue for more pictures of Flux.

Memory Boy playing at Flux on February 19, 2016. Tom Murphy

Mirror Fears playing at Flux on February 19, 2016. Tom Murphy

The Milk Blossoms playing at Flux on February 19, 2016. Tom Murphy

A mural in Flux. Tom Murphy

The Lollygags playing at Flux on November 9, 2016. Tom Murphy

A mural in Flux. Tom Murphy

Sharone at the Wind playing at Flux on November 9, 2016. Tom Murphy

Today's Paramount playing at Flux on November 9, 2016. Tom Murphy

A mural in Flux. Tom Murphy