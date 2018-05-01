 


How the Corner Girls Lost Control of Their Shit – Literally
Karl Christian Krumpholz

How the Corner Girls Lost Control of Their Shit – Literally

Karl Christian Krumpholz | May 1, 2018
AA

Madi Pietruszka: “We were all glammed up and stuck out like a sore thumb. We didn’t know very many people in the music community and did our best to socialize before our set. We were about to go on, and I couldn’t find our bassist, Jessica, and guitarist, Breanna, at all. I kept calling until Jessica finally answered her phone and told me that they had clogged the only toilet in the place. They were both trapped in the bathroom, not knowing what to do, and there was a huge line of angry people waiting to get in. All I could do was sit on the stage by my drums and wait for them to get their shit together — literally.

How the Corner Girls Lost Control of Their Shit – Literally
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Eventually, the owner of the place had to come to their rescue with a plunger. We then played our set, everyone moshed, danced around, and one kid even got kicked in the face. We made sure he was alright after the set, to which he replied, ‘Fuck, yeah! You gals kick ass!’”

How the Corner Girls Lost Control of Their Shit – Literally
Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Corner Girls will play Fem Fest 2018 at MCA/Denver on May 12, and the Westword Music Showcase on June 23.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

