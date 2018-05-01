How the Corner Girls Lost Control of Their Shit – Literally

Madi Pietruszka: “We were all glammed up and stuck out like a sore thumb. We didn’t know very many people in the music community and did our best to socialize before our set. We were about to go on, and I couldn’t find our bassist, Jessica, and guitarist, Breanna, at all. I kept calling until Jessica finally answered her phone and told me that they had clogged the only toilet in the place. They were both trapped in the bathroom, not knowing what to do, and there was a huge line of angry people waiting to get in. All I could do was sit on the stage by my drums and wait for them to get their shit together — literally.

Karl Christian Krumpholz