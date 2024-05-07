 Billy Strings Joins 2024 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Lineup | Westword
Billy Strings Joins 2024 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Lineup

He'll be performing with Chris Thile on the first night of the festival.
May 7, 2024
Billy Strings for three nights!
Billy Strings for three nights! billystrings1 / facebook
While music fest lineups are often organized and announced well in advance, those going to this year's Telluride Bluegrass Festival received a welcome surprise on May 7, when the annual event announced an unexpected addition: Billy Strings will perform with Chris Thile on opening day. That's Thursday, June 20; the fest runs through June 23.

Tickets to the festival, which celebrated its fiftieth anniversary last summer, are still available on the Planet Bluegrass website.

Strings joins the lineup alongside Charley Crockett, Madison Cunningham, Big Richard, the Langan Band, Sierra Hall, Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass and the Telluride House Band. Also playing the festival are the Infamous Stringdusters, Elephant Revival, Leftover Salmon, Béla Fleck, Sam Bush Band, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle, Mighty Poplar and so much more.

This will be one of your only chances to catch Billy in the Centennial State this year, since his only other announced shows are sold-out dates at Fiddler's Green on May 17 and 18.



 
