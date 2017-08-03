Photographer Michael Weintrob Has a Funny Way of Shooting Musicians

Seventeen years ago, Michael Weintrob was a student at Colorado State University and the house photographer at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins. While he was taking portraits of the Derek Trucks Band backstage, he asked the bass player to do something crazy: put his bass down his shirt.

He didn’t realize it at the time, but that was the inspiration for what became Weintrob's book Instrumenthead, a collection of photos of 366 musicians that he published earlier this year after raising more than $50,000 from crowdfunding through Indiegogo.

An interactive Instrumenthead exhibit, which showcases large-scale musician portraits, is at the Red Rocks Visitor Center through Saturday, August 5. The exhibit is open during the day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and on concert nights.