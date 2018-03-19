27J Becomes First Urban District in Colorado to Implement a Four-Day Week

Superintendent Chris Fiedler is leading School District 27J through unprecedented change as the first urban school district in the state to go to a four-day school week.

School District 27J has become the first in metro Denver to transition to a four-day week, which will be implemented in August for the 2018-2019 school year.

The Colorado Department of Education approved the application this month, which came weeks after unanimous approval from the district's board of education and overwhelming support from teachers. Students will attend school Tuesday through Friday and will be off every Monday. Parents can opt to drop their children attending grades K-5 at a district-run daycare on Monday, but no care will be provided for older students. All charter schools within the district will maintain a traditional five-day week schedule except for Eagle Ridge Academy.