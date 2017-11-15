City of Denver Staffers Who Cooperate With ICE Could Be Fired, Jailed, Fined

During a recent interview with Westword, former Congressman Tom Tancredo, who's running for governor, said City of Denver employees who assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement representatives in ways that go beyond current city policy could be fined up to $1,000. Turns out he's right, as indicated by a slide from a PowerPoint presentation sent to city employees, one of whom shared it with Tancredo. The graphic, on view below, notes that violations during interactions with ICE agents can lead to fines, jail time and even firing.

This approach was alluded to during an August press conference covered by our Chris Walker for a post headlined "City Council and Mayor Come Together in New Immigration Legislation."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Deputy City Attorney Cristal DeHerrera were among those who took part in the event, and an excerpt from Walker's coverage reads: "One significant change from the mayor's draft executive order is that city and county employees — including with probation offices, pre-trial services and the Department of Corrections — will be prohibited from communicating with ICE unless presented with a warrant. Employees who fail to follow this mandate would be subject to discipline, including possible termination."