Denver Post Lays Off Thirty Employees, Nearly One-Third of Newsroom Staff

At a meeting this afternoon, Wednesday, March 14, Denver Post editor Lee Ann Colacioppo announced layoffs of thirty employees, constituting nearly one-third of the newsroom staff. It's the largest example of downsizing at the Post in recent memory, and leaves the broadsheet with fewer than 25 percent of the newsroomers employed during its peak. Less than a decade ago, around 300 journalists were on the job.

Post City Hall reporter Jon Murray took on the sad task of sharing word about the massive cuts via Twitter. "In a staff meeting, the @DenverPost editor just told us that we are cutting 30 positions in the newsroom," Murray wrote, adding, "There are some sobs in the room."

Murray added in a second tweet: "For reference, this is approx 30 percent of newsroom employees. On top of deep cuts in 2015 and 2016 and some layoffs last year. Looks like they will be seeking volunteers for severance packages initially. After that?"