 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
What Kind of Home You Can Buy for Under $250K in Denver Right Now
Courtesy of Homesnap

What Kind of Home You Can Buy for Under $250K in Denver Right Now

Michael Roberts | May 17, 2018 | 6:10am
AA

Even at a time when the average single-family residence in the Mile High City has topped $500,000, it's still possible to buy a house in Denver for less than $250,000. But the homes under this price point typically need a lot of work, and the properties may be more valuable if they're demolished entirely.

That's the takeaway from the pages for the six least expensive detachable homes on sale in Denver as seen at the Homesnap real estate website.

Related Stories

We've included links, photos and details from the original listings, and as you'll see, several of the descriptions emphasize that the homes are being sold as is.

In addition, many of the pitches are aimed directly at investors rather than families looking to find a long-term residence, and the two places with the lowest prices use the terms "tear down" and "scrape."

One reason for the $204,900 tag on the first item below: "Current owner has minimal to no knowledge of property and no seller's property disclosure will be provided."

Continue to learn more about these six adventures in Denver real estate.

4376 Denmark Court.
4376 Denmark Court.
Courtesy of Homesnap

Number 6: 4376 Denmark Court

$249,000

Bedrooms: Three
Baths: One and a half
Acres: 0.11
Square feet: 1,406
Year built: 1984
Estimated mortgage: $951

Right in the heart of Montbello! This 2 Story home has great potential. New Roof. Close to parks, shops, schools and highway I-70. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Garage has been converted years ago to a living space. Needs some TLC. Tenant occupied property. The lease expires 10/31/2018, $1,880 is the current rental rate. Sold AS-IS.

1645 South Yates Street.
1645 South Yates Street.
Courtesy of Homesnap

Number 5: 1645 South Yates Street
Denver, CO 80219

$249,000

Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Acres: 0.16
Square feet: 748
Year built: 1955
Estimated mortgage: $951

Perfect lipstick fixer-upper, 2 yr old roof, double-pane windows, furnace, water heater and fence. Hardwoods underneath. Very charming and easy to update. Great location and within walking distance to a King Soopers grocery store. Home is being sold 'AS IS.'

721 Lowell Boulevard.
721 Lowell Boulevard.
Courtesy of Homesnap

Number 4: 721 Lowell Boulevard

$245,000

Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Acres: 0.14
Square feet: 1,152
Year built: 1900
Estimated mortgage: $936

Great opportunity for an owner-occupant or investor in hot Villa Park! The interior has been nicely updated with a newer kitchen and bathroom and has wood floors in the living room that may extend into the bedrooms. The home sits on a large lot with a detached garage. Great price for a single family in Denver.

4047 Fillmore Street.
4047 Fillmore Street.
Courtesy of Homesnap

Number 3: 4047 Fillmore Street

$239,900

Bedrooms: Three
Baths: One and a half
Acres: 0.13
Square feet: 772
Year built: 1916
Estimated mortgage: $916

Home needs Lots of attention and not for the inexperienced investor/buyer. HOME SITUATED ON DOUBLE LOT, ALLEY ACCESS WITH 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND SINGLE CARPORT. ROOFING APPROXIMATELY 5-6 YEARS. Less than 1 mile walk to the 40th Street Light Rail Station. Incredible potential in up & coming area!!

3224 West Dakota Avenue.
3224 West Dakota Avenue.
Courtesy of Homesnap

Number 2: 3224 West Dakota Avenue

$220,000

Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Acres: 0.16
Square feet: 791
Year built: 1930
Estimated mortgage: $840

This home is tenant occupied on a month-to-month lease. This home has plenty of room for buyer improvements, addition and or tear down and build a new home or duplex!! Seller is willing to carry financing for the right builder or tenant buyer with strong down payment.

4940 West Tennessee Avenue.
4940 West Tennessee Avenue.
Courtesy of Homesnap

Number 1: 4940 West Tennessee Avenue

$204,900

Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Acres: 0.18
Square feet: 702
Year built: 1938
Estimated mortgage: $783

Investor special! Already demoed, needs everything. Huge lot. Room for scrape and build or fix and flip with an addition. Sold As Is. Cash offers only. Investor or handyman special. Previous investors began work and recently split up the partnership. Liquidating assets. As-is and no repairs will be made. Current owner has minimal to no knowledge of property and no seller's property disclosure will be provided. Seller has numerous other properties that he is selling.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >