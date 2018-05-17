What Kind of Home You Can Buy for Under $250K in Denver Right Now

Even at a time when the average single-family residence in the Mile High City has topped $500,000, it's still possible to buy a house in Denver for less than $250,000. But the homes under this price point typically need a lot of work, and the properties may be more valuable if they're demolished entirely.
That's the takeaway from the pages for the six least expensive detachable homes on sale in Denver as seen at the Homesnap real estate website.
We've included links, photos and details from the original listings, and as you'll see, several of the descriptions emphasize that the homes are being sold as is.
In addition, many of the pitches are aimed directly at investors rather than families looking to find a long-term residence, and the two places with the lowest prices use the terms "tear down" and "scrape."
One reason for the $204,900 tag on the first item below: "Current owner has minimal to no knowledge of property and no seller's property disclosure will be provided."
Continue to learn more about these six adventures in Denver real estate.
$249,000
Bedrooms: Three
Baths: One and a half
Acres: 0.11
Square feet: 1,406
Year built: 1984
Estimated mortgage: $951
Right in the heart of Montbello! This 2 Story home has great potential. New Roof. Close to parks, shops, schools and highway I-70. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Garage has been converted years ago to a living space. Needs some TLC. Tenant occupied property. The lease expires 10/31/2018, $1,880 is the current rental rate. Sold AS-IS.
Number 5: 1645 South Yates Street
Denver, CO 80219
$249,000
Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Acres: 0.16
Square feet: 748
Year built: 1955
Estimated mortgage: $951
Perfect lipstick fixer-upper, 2 yr old roof, double-pane windows, furnace, water heater and fence. Hardwoods underneath. Very charming and easy to update. Great location and within walking distance to a King Soopers grocery store. Home is being sold 'AS IS.'
Number 4: 721 Lowell Boulevard
$245,000
Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Acres: 0.14
Square feet: 1,152
Year built: 1900
Estimated mortgage: $936
Great opportunity for an owner-occupant or investor in hot Villa Park! The interior has been nicely updated with a newer kitchen and bathroom and has wood floors in the living room that may extend into the bedrooms. The home sits on a large lot with a detached garage. Great price for a single family in Denver.
Number 3: 4047 Fillmore Street
$239,900
Bedrooms: Three
Baths: One and a half
Acres: 0.13
Square feet: 772
Year built: 1916
Estimated mortgage: $916
Home needs Lots of attention and not for the inexperienced investor/buyer. HOME SITUATED ON DOUBLE LOT, ALLEY ACCESS WITH 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND SINGLE CARPORT. ROOFING APPROXIMATELY 5-6 YEARS. Less than 1 mile walk to the 40th Street Light Rail Station. Incredible potential in up & coming area!!
Number 2: 3224 West Dakota Avenue
$220,000
Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Acres: 0.16
Square feet: 791
Year built: 1930
Estimated mortgage: $840
This home is tenant occupied on a month-to-month lease. This home has plenty of room for buyer improvements, addition and or tear down and build a new home or duplex!! Seller is willing to carry financing for the right builder or tenant buyer with strong down payment.
Number 1: 4940 West Tennessee Avenue
$204,900
Bedrooms: Two
Baths: One
Acres: 0.18
Square feet: 702
Year built: 1938
Estimated mortgage: $783
Investor special! Already demoed, needs everything. Huge lot. Room for scrape and build or fix and flip with an addition. Sold As Is. Cash offers only. Investor or handyman special. Previous investors began work and recently split up the partnership. Liquidating assets. As-is and no repairs will be made. Current owner has minimal to no knowledge of property and no seller's property disclosure will be provided. Seller has numerous other properties that he is selling.
