What Kind of Home You Can Buy for Under $250K in Denver Right Now

Even at a time when the average single-family residence in the Mile High City has topped $500,000, it's still possible to buy a house in Denver for less than $250,000. But the homes under this price point typically need a lot of work, and the properties may be more valuable if they're demolished entirely.

That's the takeaway from the pages for the six least expensive detachable homes on sale in Denver as seen at the Homesnap real estate website.

We've included links, photos and details from the original listings, and as you'll see, several of the descriptions emphasize that the homes are being sold as is.