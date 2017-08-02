Ten Most Expensive Neighborhoods for Rent in Denver This Summer

There's good news and bad news in Zumper's report about rent prices in Denver during the summer of 2017. The good news is that the average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the most expensive Denver neighborhood circa spring of this year has actually fallen by nearly $100 in three months, and there have been similar declines in three other top-ten areas. The bad news is that prices are up in six of the ten priciest neighborhoods, a couple of them by almost $200 over that same period.
The Denver neighborhoods that have experienced the fastest increase in rent since the previous quarter are Southmoor Park and top-ten entry Baker, which are both up by more than 12 percent. And Zumper's national rent report for August 2017 shows that rent in Denver continues to grow more expensive overall. The site's stats show that Denver has gone from the 22nd most expensive rental market to the 20th since springtime, with one-bedroom rent up by 4.8 percent, to an average of $1,300 across the city as a whole. Likewise, rent costs for two-bedroom units have zoomed skyward by 2.8 percent; the average for that size joint is now $1,850 citywide.
Gulp.
Below, we've got photo-illustrated facts and figures for the Denver neighborhoods with the most expensive rent this summer, with direct comparisons to the data from this spring. Continue for the sometimes good/sometimes bad news.
Number 10: Uptown
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,497
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,410
Increase/decrease: +$87
Lincoln Park
YouTube file photo
Number 9: Lincoln Park
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,600
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,490
Increase/decrease: +$110
Five Points
YouTube file photo
Number 8: Five Points
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,640
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,590
Increase/decrease: +$50
Cherry Creek
YouTube file photo
Number 7: Cherry Creek
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,669
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,700
Increase/decrease: -$31
Baker
Denver7 file photo
Number 6: Baker
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,694
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,500
Increase/decrease: +$194
Number 5: LoDo
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,716
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1870
Increase/decrease: -$154
Highland
YouTube file photo
Number 4: Highland
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,761
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,575
Increase/decrease: +$186
Central Business District
YouTube file photo
Number 3: Central Business District
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,898
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,950
Increase/decrease: -$52
Belcaro
YouTube file photo
Number 2: Belcaro
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,926
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,750
Increase/decrease: +$176
Golden Triangle
YouTube file photo
Number 1: Golden Triangle
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,958
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $2,090
Increase/decrease: -$92
