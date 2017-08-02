Ten Most Expensive Neighborhoods for Rent in Denver This Summer

There's good news and bad news in Zumper's report about rent prices in Denver during the summer of 2017. The good news is that the average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the most expensive Denver neighborhood circa spring of this year has actually fallen by nearly $100 in three months, and there have been similar declines in three other top-ten areas. The bad news is that prices are up in six of the ten priciest neighborhoods, a couple of them by almost $200 over that same period.

The Denver neighborhoods that have experienced the fastest increase in rent since the previous quarter are Southmoor Park and top-ten entry Baker, which are both up by more than 12 percent. And Zumper's national rent report for August 2017 shows that rent in Denver continues to grow more expensive overall. The site's stats show that Denver has gone from the 22nd most expensive rental market to the 20th since springtime, with one-bedroom rent up by 4.8 percent, to an average of $1,300 across the city as a whole. Likewise, rent costs for two-bedroom units have zoomed skyward by 2.8 percent; the average for that size joint is now $1,850 citywide.

Gulp.

Below, we've got photo-illustrated facts and figures for the Denver neighborhoods with the most expensive rent this summer, with direct comparisons to the data from this spring. Continue for the sometimes good/sometimes bad news.

Uptown YouTube

Number 10: Uptown

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,497

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,410

Increase/decrease: +$87

Lincoln Park YouTube file photo

Number 9: Lincoln Park

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,600

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,490

Increase/decrease: +$110

Five Points YouTube file photo

Number 8: Five Points

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,640

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,590

Increase/decrease: +$50

Cherry Creek YouTube file photo

Number 7: Cherry Creek

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,669

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,700

Increase/decrease: -$31

Baker Denver7 file photo

Number 6: Baker

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,694

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,500

Increase/decrease: +$194

LoDo YouTube

Number 5: LoDo

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,716

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1870

Increase/decrease: -$154

Highland YouTube file photo

Number 4: Highland

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,761

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,575

Increase/decrease: +$186

Central Business District YouTube file photo

Number 3: Central Business District

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,898

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,950

Increase/decrease: -$52

Belcaro YouTube file photo

Number 2: Belcaro

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,926

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,750

Increase/decrease: +$176

Golden Triangle YouTube file photo

Number 1: Golden Triangle

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Summer 2017: $1,958

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $2,090

Increase/decrease: -$92

