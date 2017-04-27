menu

Most Expensive Denver Neighborhoods for Renting a One-Bedroom in Spring 2017

Most Expensive Denver Neighborhoods for Renting a One-Bedroom in Spring 2017

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6:50 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Most Expensive Denver Neighborhoods for Renting a One-Bedroom in Spring 2017
Photo by Lindsey Bartlett
The costs in the ten most expensive Denver neighborhoods to rent a one-bedroom apartment are at a level associated with the priciest metro-area places for two-bedroom rentals less than two and a half years ago.

That's one takeaway from the Spring 2017 Denver rent report produced by Zumper.

Our post "The Ten Most-Expensive Denver Neighborhoods to Rent a Two-Bedroom Apartment" was based on rent prices for December 2014 — and all but three of those in the top ten are lower than the rent for a one-bedroom in the most expensive Denver neighborhood using that metric right now.

Another juxtaposition reveals the difficulty of defining the most expensive Denver neighborhoods for rent overall. Earlier this month, we published "Denver Rent: Highest-Priced Neighborhoods in April," using the costs to rent a two-bedroom apartment for ranking purposes. Only one neighborhood in that two-bedroom top ten also appears in the highest one-bedroom-rents roster; the number-one neighborhood in the previous item finishes sixth here.

Other interesting facts from Zumper: Denver is currently the 24th most expensive city for rent in the country; the median price for one-bedroom units across the city is $1,210, while the median two-bedroom price is $1,680; and the neighborhoods with the fastest-growing rents are Villa Park and Lincoln Park, which have both seen increases of more than 10 percent.

Continue to count down the ten Denver neighborhoods with the most expensive one-bedroom rents right now, followed by a Zumper graphic showing one-bedroom costs for every other neighborhood in Denver.

Berkeley neighborhood.
Berkeley neighborhood.
YouTube

Number 10 (tie): Berkeley

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,500

Country Club neighborhood.
Country Club neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 10 (tie): Country Club

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,500

Baker neighborhood.
Baker neighborhood.
7News via YouTube

Number 10 (tie): Baker

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,500

Highland neighborhood.
Highland neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 7: Highland

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,575

Five Points neighborhood.
Five Points neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 6: Five Points

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017: $1,590

Continue to see the five most expensive Denver neighborhoods to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Spring 2017.


Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

