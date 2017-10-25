Busted Denver Cop Ryan Burke's Priors Include Bone-Breaking Brutality Case

Denver police officer Ryan Burke was arrested last month after allegedly harassing his former girlfriend so persistently at an area hotel that representatives from the business called his fellow cops on him. But this is hardly the first time he's been in trouble with either his employer or local officials. He's been suspended twice during the past four years by the Denver Police Department, and the Denver City Council paid thousands to settle an excessive-force lawsuit that named him. The latter was used to help establish a pattern and practice of law-enforcement brutality by attorneys for the family of Marvin Booker, whose death in Denver jail resulted in a $6 million settlement — and the Booker case was recently sent to a grand jury because of new information about a potential coverup.

Burke became a member of the DPD in 1999, and he's reportedly received the department's Medal of Valor and other commendations during his time with the force. Yet he also was disciplined on multiple occasions prior to separate unpaid suspensions for incidents in 2013 and 2016.

The 2013 case is described in Burke's unsuccessful appeal of his punishment, accessible below. The document says that Faithon Lucas, clad in a hoodie, showed up at DPD headquarters, at 1331 Cherokee Street, for a meeting with a detective — but he wanted to wait in the lobby rather than going through security, supposedly because he thought he might have medical marijuana on his person. Burke, who was working at the building's entrance, subsequently ordered Lucas to empty his pockets and go through security protocols anyhow, and when he balked, the officer forcibly placed him under arrest, causing him to whack his chin on bulletproof glass in the process. He also forced Lucas to his knees, wrapped his arm around his neck and told him to "either comply or else he would pass out in twelve seconds," the report states.