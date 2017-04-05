menu

Denver Rent: Highest-Priced Neighborhoods in April

Denver Rent: Highest-Priced Neighborhoods in April

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 6:43 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Additional photos below.
Additional photos below.
YouTube
A A

Rent prices in Denver and throughout the metro area are up over the past month, according to the April report from Apartment List. But while rents in specific Denver neighborhoods aren't exactly cheap, the majority of those spotlighted in the report are actually lower than they were just over a year ago.

According to Apartment List, Denver rents as a whole have gone up by 0.8 percent since last month and are 1 percent higher than at this time last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,380, while the average two-bedroom goes for $1,730.

Even pricier are rents in Highlands Ranch, which sports the highest rent prices in the metro area. Median rent there is $1,480 for one-bedrooms and $1,850 for two-bedrooms. The rent costs in the Ranch are up 2.2 percent over last month and a gag-inducing 17 percent since this time last year.

The news is better from neighborhood to neighborhood in Denver proper. Six of the ten Denver neighborhoods included in Apartment List's April 2017 survey also appear in "Most Expensive Denver Neighborhoods to Rent a Two-Bedroom This Month," which we originally published in March 2016. In each case, the costs now are lower than they were thirteen months ago — sometimes by just $10, other times by hundreds.

Continue to count down the current median prices for two-bedrooms in ten Denver neighborhoods, juxtaposed when applicable with rents in March 2016.

Virginia Village.
Virginia Village.
YouTube file photo

Number 10: Virginia Village

Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,380

Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in March 2016: $1,430

Hampden.
Hampden.
YouTube file photo

Number 9: Hampden

Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,400

Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in March 2016: $1,430

Windsor.
Windsor.
YouTube file photo

Number 8: Windsor

Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,480

Montbello.
Montbello.
YouTube file photo

Number 7: Montbello

Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,500

University Hills.
University Hills.
YouTube file photo

Number 6 (tie): University Hills

Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,600

Capitol Hill.
Capitol Hill.
YouTube file photo

Number 6 (tie): Capitol Hill

Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,600

Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in March 2016: $1,960

Continue to see the median two-bedroom rents for the ten priciest Denver neighborhoods listed in the April report from Apartment List.


Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

