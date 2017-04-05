Denver Rent: Highest-Priced Neighborhoods in April
Rent prices in Denver and throughout the metro area are up over the past month, according to the April report from Apartment List. But while rents in specific Denver neighborhoods aren't exactly cheap, the majority of those spotlighted in the report are actually lower than they were just over a year ago.
According to Apartment List, Denver rents as a whole have gone up by 0.8 percent since last month and are 1 percent higher than at this time last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,380, while the average two-bedroom goes for $1,730.
Even pricier are rents in Highlands Ranch, which sports the highest rent prices in the metro area. Median rent there is $1,480 for one-bedrooms and $1,850 for two-bedrooms. The rent costs in the Ranch are up 2.2 percent over last month and a gag-inducing 17 percent since this time last year.
The news is better from neighborhood to neighborhood in Denver proper. Six of the ten Denver neighborhoods included in Apartment List's April 2017 survey also appear in "Most Expensive Denver Neighborhoods to Rent a Two-Bedroom This Month," which we originally published in March 2016. In each case, the costs now are lower than they were thirteen months ago — sometimes by just $10, other times by hundreds.
Continue to count down the current median prices for two-bedrooms in ten Denver neighborhoods, juxtaposed when applicable with rents in March 2016.
|
Virginia Village.
YouTube file photo
Number 10: Virginia Village
Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,380
Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in March 2016: $1,430
|
Hampden.
YouTube file photo
Number 9: Hampden
Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,400
Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in March 2016: $1,430
|
Windsor.
YouTube file photo
Number 8: Windsor
Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,480
|
Montbello.
YouTube file photo
Number 7: Montbello
Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,500
|
University Hills.
YouTube file photo
Number 6 (tie): University Hills
Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,600
|
Capitol Hill.
YouTube file photo
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals
TicketsMon., Apr. 24, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
TicketsFri., May. 5, 6:40pm
-
Denver Outlaws vs. Charlotte Hounds
TicketsSun., May. 7, 3:00pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs
TicketsMon., May. 8, 6:40pm
Number 6 (tie): Capitol Hill
Average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in April 2017: $1,600
Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in March 2016: $1,960
Continue to see the median two-bedroom rents for the ten priciest Denver neighborhoods listed in the April report from Apartment List.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 2:10pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
TicketsSat., Apr. 8, 6:10pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsMon., Apr. 10, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsFri., Apr. 21, 6:40pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!