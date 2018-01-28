Op Ed: Paying People to Take RTD Could Pay Off

We face a crisis in this city on a scale never before seen in our fair corner of the universe: traffic. It is a truism that traffic in the Denver metro area has become awful. All objective measures of incurred delay back up empirical observations by commuters that the city is turning into Los Angeles East. Yet, as Randal O’Toole recently pointed out in The Hill, RTD ridership, in terms of percentage of total commuters, has mysteriously decreased. This is despite billions of dollars of transit investment and no fewer than three fixed-guideway transit lines opening in the last three years. People are definitely using transit in record numbers, but that pesky 90 to 95 percent figure that represents the share of the total commute by single-occupancy vehicles still persists. What is going on?

Ask the average commuter, and they will tell you that they like transit, but it’s just not for them personally. If only the transit system were more efficient, the thinking goes, more people would use it, therefore freeing up road capacity for “the rest of us.” Clearly there’s a disconnect here: People want more transit, but almost no one prefers to use it.

Reams of doctoral thesis paper have been filled trying to explore this conundrum inside urban planning departments across the country, but the answer is astonishingly simple: On paper, nothing beats the convenience of an automobile. An auto is an extension of your house, providing climate-controlled shelter, mobile storage, safety, privacy, speed and the ability to go from any point A to any point B that your heart desires at any time. I learned in Economics 101 that people typically act in their own rational self-interest, and it is simply not in one’s self-interest to use transit unless driving a car is comparatively more inconvenient and costly.