Five Bright Spots and Five Blight Spots Along the 16th Street Mall

Since it opened 35 years ago, the 16th Street Mall has changed the face of downtown Denver. These days, the mall itself looks like it could use a facelift, as we report in our "Malled!" cover story on 16th Street. But there are definitely bright spots along the mall, and here are five of them, from major to minor:

1. Target: In March, Denver City Council approved incentives valued at $4 million to help lure an urban Target store to the second and third floors of the California Mall building, at 1600 California Street.

The Sage Building moved from blight to bright spot. Westword

2. Sage Building: Formerly known as the Fontius Building, the Sage Building is a shining example of turning one of Denver’s most infamous eyesores into a point of pride. The building, at 16th and Welton streets, and the block surrounding it sat deteriorating and nearly empty for decades before developer Evan Makovsky restored the property and Sage Hospitality moved in.

3. Denver Pavilions: Since Gart Properties bought the 347,000-square-foot shopping complex in 2008, Denver Pavilions has gone from a tired-looking property to a vibrant destination (and Best of Denver 2017 award winner) with international retailers like H&M and Uniqlo, and a new Sephora store coming soon.

EXPAND Skyline Beer Garden Ken Hamblin

4. Skyline Park: Although the original Lawrence Halprin design is almost unrecognizable, this three-block urban oasis hosts a variety of seasonal activities and events, ranging from a beer garden and a movie series to a skating rink during the holiday season.

Walgreen Sushi Westword

5. Sushi at Walgreens: Sushi is made fresh daily at the renovated Walgreens at 801 16th Street. Finally, a place where you can buy cough syrup, greeting cards and a spicy tuna roll!

