menu

Five Bright Spots and Five Blight Spots Along the 16th Street Mall

At 35, Could the 16th Street Mall Use a $68 Million Facelift?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Five Bright Spots and Five Blight Spots Along the 16th Street Mall

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:08 a.m.
By Margaret Jackson
Five Bright Spots and Five Blight Spots Along the 16th Street Mall
Anthony Camera
A A

Since it opened 35 years ago, the 16th Street Mall has changed the face of downtown Denver. These days, the mall itself looks like it could use a facelift, as we report in our "Malled!" cover story on 16th Street. But there are definitely bright spots along the mall, and here are five of them, from major to minor:

Five Bright Spots and Five Blight Spots Along the 16th Street Mall
Westword

1. Target: In March, Denver City Council approved incentives valued at $4 million to help lure an urban Target store to the second and third floors of the California Mall building, at 1600 California Street.

The Sage Building moved from blight to bright spot.
The Sage Building moved from blight to bright spot.
Westword

2. Sage Building: Formerly known as the Fontius Building, the Sage Building is a shining example of turning one of Denver’s most infamous eyesores into a point of pride. The building, at 16th and Welton streets, and the block surrounding it sat deteriorating and nearly empty for decades before developer Evan Makovsky restored the property and Sage Hospitality moved in.

Five Bright Spots and Five Blight Spots Along the 16th Street Mall
Anthony Camera

3. Denver Pavilions: Since Gart Properties bought the 347,000-square-foot shopping complex in 2008, Denver Pavilions has gone from a tired-looking property to a vibrant destination (and Best of Denver 2017 award winner) with international retailers like H&M and Uniqlo, and a new Sephora store coming soon.

Skyline Beer GardenEXPAND
Skyline Beer Garden
Ken Hamblin

4. Skyline Park: Although the original Lawrence Halprin design is almost unrecognizable, this three-block urban oasis hosts a variety of seasonal activities and events, ranging from a beer garden and a movie series to a skating rink during the holiday season.

Walgreen Sushi
Walgreen Sushi
Westword

5. Sushi at Walgreens: Sushi is made fresh daily at the renovated Walgreens at 801 16th Street. Finally, a place where you can buy cough syrup, greeting cards and a spicy tuna roll!

Related Stories

From bright to blight: Keep reading for some of the mall's more dismal spots.


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >