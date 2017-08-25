How Watching East High Cheerleader Be Tortured Became a National Pastime

A video of thirteen-year-old Denver East High School cheerleader Ally Wakefield being forced into the splits position while crying out in agony has gone viral on a cat-playing-piano, double-rainbow, Numa-Numa-guy level. The story is still developing at this writing, and it presents something of a dilemma for our Schmuck of the Week department, since choosing only one schmuck in this situation is virtually impossible. But right now, the likeliest nominees are cheer coaches Ozell Williams and Mariah Cladis, two East High administrators and a Denver Public Schools official who've been put on leave amid the ongoing investigation, and all of us, for our fascination with images that could well violate the Geneva Conventions rules against torture.

The footage, which shows Wakefield being held down by Williams and three teammates while begging them to stop, was recently leaked to 9News. It's not unique — there are reportedly eight other videos that memorialize other East cheerleaders vocalizing their pain in a similar fashion — and neither is it new. The incidents captured on cell phone actually took place back in June, after which point Wakefield's mom is said to have contacted East High assistant principal Lisa Porter about them.

Right now, we don't know how many administrators at East or DPS saw the video back then. But those who did appear to have done nothing about it until after the clip began zipping around the country like Donald Trump tweets.