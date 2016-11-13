Five Ways President-Elect Donald Trump Has Already Impacted Colorado

Mr. President-Elect. Brandon Marshall

When Donald Trump was announced the winner of the 2016 presidential race, Colorado's pot advocates got to work on a petition demanding that the president-elect leave legal marijuana alone. They have reason to be nervous; people close to Trump, including former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, have publicly spoken against states legalizing pot. Though Christie was booted from Trump's transition team on Friday, Giuliani is still close to the Donald and has been floated as a potential Attorney General. Yeah, holy shit is right.

That's just one of the many ways that a Trump presidency could impact Colorado. Below are four more stories about his impact in Colorado in week one alone.

Though Trump's president-elect status is young, one thing is already very clear: The next four years will be very long, indeed.

