Everything You Need to Know About Saturday's March for Our Lives

In the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, organizers — mostly students — have been planning demonstrations around the U.S. for Saturday, March 24, under the banner March for Our Lives. The historic movement is calling for an end to gun violence in schools and communities, and there are now over 800 demonstrations happening in the United States and beyond, during which participants will march in solidarity with the main event in Washington, D.C.

A potentially massive March for Our Lives will take place in Denver around Civic Center Park. (Read about a similar march being planned in Fort Collins on Facebook.) Denver City Council voted on Monday night to stand in solidarity with the protesters.

In anticipation of Saturday’s march in Denver, here’s everything you need to know, including details of the event, the march route, how to get to the starting point, and various pre-march meetups.

Where/when:

According to the organizing group Never Again Colorado, participants should arrive at Civic Center Park in front of the State Capitol by 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. A rally will begin at 2 p.m., and a march will proceed into the downtown area.

Tay Anderson, one of the main organizers, posted the following photo of the parade route:

The March for Our Lives route. Tay Anderson

The rally and march will conclude at 5 p.m.

What:

The event’s Facebook page offers this statement: "The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues. No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country."

Although a final list of rally speakers hasn't been released, Anderson previously told Westword that attendees will include survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Arapahoe High School shooting and the Aurora theater shooting. Organizers have raised over $22,000 on GoFundMe to buy bus tickets for students to attend and rent equipment like a PA system.

Organizers are requesting that participants RSVP at the official page to keep in touch with follow-up actions and updates after Saturday's event.

How to get there:

With crowds expected to be 30,000 people strong, parking is sure to be a nightmare around the State Capitol. Other transportation options besides driving include taking RTD bus lines along Colfax Avenue, taking the 16th Street Mall free shuttle (which has its southern terminus at Civic Center Park) or cycling to the event using the Cherry Creek bike path.

If you’re coming from Boulder or Fort Collins, bus.com is offering round-trip tickets ($30 from Boulder, $44 from Fort Collins). You can find those deals on the website.

Pre-march meetups:

A number of events before the main event will allow attendees to meet and go to the march together. Here are a few, with descriptions and links to their Facebook event pages.

1. Poster-making at Triple Tree Cafe, 12 p.m. at 1201 East Colfax Avenue

From the Facebook event page: Join us at Triple Tree Cafe before the March for our Lives demonstration in Denver to fuel up. Triple Tree Cafe will be donating poster boards and markers to help folks create signs for the march.

2/ Episcopal-Lutheran gathering, 12 p.m. at Saint John’s Cathedral at 1350 North Washington Street

From the Facebook event page: Members of the Episcopal Church in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Synod (ELCA) will be gathering at Saint John's Cathedral in Denver prior to the start of the March for Our Lives. 12:00pm: Gather for an informal lunch at Saint John's Cathedral. 12:40pm: Gather on the west lawn for a prayer service with Bishop O'Neill (Episcopal) and Bishop Gonia (Lutheran). 1:00pm: Depart for Civic Center Park to march

3. Sign-making at Fluid Coffee Bar, 12:30 p.m. at 501 East 19th Avenue

From the Facebook event page: “We will have some supplies available, but we do ask that you bring your own poster board and RSVP in the discussion thread for this event so we know how many people to expect. Please join us with your children, family, neighbors and friends and help us show support for the safety of our youth, our schools and our communities.

