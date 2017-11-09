Boo! 375 DUI Arrests in Colorado Over Halloween Weekend

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 375 drivers in the state were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence throughout Halloween weekend. That's a huge increase from the same weekend last year. And the numbers are also way up for for busts over what CDOT refers to as its "Fall Festivals DUI Enforcement Period," with law enforcement agencies averaging a staggering 47 driving-under-the-influence arrests per day during that span.

CDOT figures don't break down the number of arrests for alcohol, drugs or a combination thereof.

During Halloween weekend in 2016, records show that 325 DUI arrests took place. This year's total is fifty higher — a boost of more than 15 percent.