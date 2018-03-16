A Free Clothing Store for the Homeless Is Opening in Five Points

Denver is about to open a free clothing store for the homeless. Beginning Tuesday, March 20, a local nonprofit will operate what it’s calling the world’s first free retail clothing store for the homeless out of a storefront at 2526 Welton Street, in the Five Points neighborhood.

The store will be called Humanity and will offer a fitting room and clothing off the racks that will range from street wear and cold-weather outfits to more formal interview attire. No payment is required, though Impact Locally, the nonprofit behind the effort, says that any donations will go back into its programs and services (which also include things like providing sack lunches, haircuts and laundry services to the homeless throughout the Denver metro).

EXPAND Impact Locally's volunteers. Facebook / Impact Locally