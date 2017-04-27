How Hard Brock Franklin and Associates Were Slapped for Violent Child Sex Ring

Brock Franklin Arapahoe County Court

Update: Brock Franklin has been found guilty of 30 charges out of the 34 originally pressed against him in an indictment over a violent child sex ring. In addition, five of six alleged Franklin associates accused of taking part in the scheme, which involved physical abuse, a pistol-whipping, forced sex and the use of drugs to maintain loyalty, have received punishment of their own, ranging from deferred sentences to an eighteen-year prison jolt. In the sixth case, charges were dismissed.

As we noted in our previous coverage, originally published on January 7, 2016 (it's been incorporated into this post), the grand jury indictment against Franklin and his alleged cohorts — Isis Debreaux, Doyne Johnson, David Fullenwiley Jones, Brandon Garrison, Ralph Jones and Michelle Payne — contained 59 total counts. It was originally filed in November 2015 but not made public until early the following year, and while much of the document, included below in its entirety, is a dry recitation of criminal charges, including kidnapping, child pimping, soliciting for child prostitution and more, a narrative section outlines a brutal scheme overseen by Franklin as it impacted numerous victims, including a juvenile referred to as D.Y.

Between April and July of 2015, according to the indictment, Franklin recruited D.Y. to leave her parents' home and bunk with him and/or assorted associates, including Payne, Debreaux and Johnson.

During this period, she was also made "available" to perform acts of prostitution at customers' homes or hotels that included the Commons Hotel, the Doubletree Hotel and The Red Lion.

Her services were allegedly publicized via ads on Backpage.com, a website that was once affiliated with Westword, though that connection was severed several years ago.

Franklin collected all of the money from these trysts, the indictment states, while allegedly using two forms of coercion to keep D.Y. producing: drugs (specifically ecstasy, aka Molly) and physical abuse.

Isis Debreaux. Arapahoe County Court

Between May and June, D.Y. told authorities that Franklin repeatedly punched her in the face, causing serious bodily harm to her right eye and her ears.

Another juvenile, known as M.O., was also pimped out, the document maintains, with Franklin and Debreaux allegedly providing her marijuana to keep her in line.

Adults were part of the ring, too; the 18th Judicial District DA's office, which prosecuted the case, estimates that at least three juveniles and five adults were involved but acknowledges that there may have been additional victims. One woman whose name isn't included in the indictment said that Franklin used the GPS on her cell phone to monitor her location, and on various occasions, he's accused of choking her, pistol-whipping her on her "dermal piercing" and physically forcing her to have sex with him against her will.

Debreaux, Johnson and Payne are also said to have engaged in commercial sex acts at Franklin's behest. But all of the money they earned was paid to him, the indictment allows.

As for David Fullenwiley Jones, he was accused of "unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly" living on money earned by another child, known as C.W., through prostitution.

One accused member of the ring, Ralph Jones, was still at large when the indictment was made public — and in the end, all charges against him were dismissed.

David Fullenwiley Jones. Arapahoe County Court

The others in Franklin's circle weren't so fortunate. Here's the breakdown of punishment as supplied by the 18th Judicial District DA's office:



Isis Debreaux: Pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor in exchange for four-year deferred sentence Doyne Johnson: Pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor in exchange for four-year deferred sentence David Fullenwiley Jones: Pleaded guilty to human trafficking for sexual servitude. Received an eighteen-year prison sentence Brandon Garrison: Pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and keeping a place of prostitution in exchange for six years in community corrections Michelle Payne: Pleaded guilty to keeping a place of prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Received ten years in community corrections

The hammer fell hardest on Franklin, who was prosecuted under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA). A jury convicted him of the following offenses:



COCCA

Human Trafficking Minor

Pimping a Child

Patronizing a Prostituted Child

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Inducement of Child Prostitution

Pandering of a Child

Procurement of a Child

Sexual Exploitation of a Child — Producing a Performance

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Human Trafficking Minor

Second Degree Kidnapping

Pimping a Child

Patronizing a Prostituted Child

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Inducement of Child Prostitution

Pandering of a Child

Procurement of a Child

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor — Prostitution

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor — Unlawful Use of Controlled Sub.

Distribution of a Sch. 1 or 2 Cont. Sub. To a Minor

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Human Trafficking Adult

Pimping

Sexual Assault

Pimping

Pimping

Pimping

Pimping

Attempt to Commit Pimping

At this point, the length of Franklin's stay behind bars hasn't been determined, because prosecutors want him to be punished as a habitual criminal — a status that acts as a sentencing enhancer. Hearings on that topic are scheduled for June.

