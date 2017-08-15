Homeless Class Action Suit New Evidence: Flamethrowers and BBQs

Lawyers representing Denver's homeless population filed a motion for a summary judgment that, if approved by a judge, would put an end to Denver's practice of homeless sweeps on the grounds that they violate the constitutional rights of the city's 3,400 individuals experiencing homelessness.

The motion was filed on Monday, August 14, by civil-rights lawyers Jason Flores-Williams and Andy McNulty — the latter from the well-known civil-rights firm Killmer, Lane and Newman. With the move, the two hope to speed up the case by providing all of the plaintiff's evidence — which include allegations that Denver police used flamethrowers to incinerate people's possessions in a sweep — for immediate consideration by the judge instead of going through the process of gathering evidence during the trial.

"It is just based on the overwhelming evidence that we have right now, so we don't even need to go to trial to procure the evidence we need to win," says McNulty. "Since we have it, we want to get the result as fast as possible for our clients.