Zen Magnets: Judge Overrules Federal Agency's Stop-Sale Order

A local company that has battled the federal government for six years won some breathing room on Tuesday, June 12, after a judge ruled that the company hadn't received a fair hearing in its efforts to stay in business and demonstrate the safety of its product.

Shihan Qu launched his company, Zen Magnets, out of his home in Boulder in 2009, offering powerful, BB-sized magnets suitable for fidgeting, as an educational tool, or for making sculptures and complex geometric shapes. But officials at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission viewed such products, known as small rare-earth magnets or SREMS, as a safety hazard because of reports of children accidentally ingesting the spheres. Under pressure from the agency, most of the suppliers stopped offering the magnets, but Qu, who'd never marketed his magnets to children, increased the warnings on his packages and challenged the agency's attempt to ban his product.

An administrative law judge rejected the agency's argument that Zen magnets were too dangerous to be marketed to consumers. The CPSC passed a new "magnet safety standard" directed entirely at Qu's business, only to have it overturned by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals — the first court-ordered reversal of a product ban in decades. But then the CPSC rejected the administrative judge's ruling and declared that the "foreseeable misuse" of Qu's magnets made them defective. Last fall the agency issued an order requiring Zen to not only stop sales, but make an effort to recall every high-powered magnet it had ever sold and notify consumers of the dangers.