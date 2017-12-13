Why KBPI May Not Be Rocking the Rockies at 106.7 FM for Much Longer

For more than twenty years, KBPI has been rocking the Rockies in general and Denver in particular at 106.7 FM. But change is afoot. The station is now being heard at 107.9 FM in Denver, as well as the same dial position in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, and while it's currently simulcasting on 106.7 FM, that might not be the case for much longer.

"We've synchronized the signal at 107.9 from Cheyenne to Pueblo," says Tim Hager, market manager for iHeartMedia's Denver properties, including KBPI. He adds that the outlet's brand of metal and its various offshoots will continue to be heard on 106.7 FM only "until further notice," and KBPI's new branding is focused entirely on 107.9.

This isn't the first time KBPI has relocated. When the station was launched way back in 1965, it could be heard at 105.9 FM, and it stayed at that spot until 1994, when a swap between Clear Channel, its owner at the time (and iHeartMedia's forerunner), and another radio conglomerate, Chancellor Media, resulted in the move to 106.7 FM, the previous home of KAZY, its blood rival. Meanwhile, 105.9 FM was ceded to Alice, the station that uses the frequency to this day.