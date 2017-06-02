Alt-Right, Leftie Groups Plan to Rumble in Boulder, and Other Weekend Protests

As you start your June, you should have no problem getting political, with two protests and counter-protests scheduled in Denver and Boulder for Saturday, June 3.

The March for Truth in Denver is part of a nationwide protest calling for answers on President Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia, the full release of his tax returns, and the establishment of an independent commission (akin to the 9/11 Commission) to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The march will begin with speeches at 11 a.m. in Commons Park, just northwest of LoDo. Representative Joe Salazar of Thornton, ACLU Colorado head Nathan Woodliff-Stanley, and multiple nonprofit leaders are scheduled to speak before the march takes place, sometime around noon.

On the other side of the political spectrum, right-wingers in Boulder will also demand that they be heard Saturday in a Free Speech Rally on the Pearl Street Mall. The rally begins at noon in front of the Boulder County Commissioners building and is scheduled to last until 3 p.m.

The Free Speech event is hosted by Proud Boys Colorado, which calls itself "a fraternal organization of Western Chauvinists who will no longer apologize for creating the modern world" and whose initiation includes adhering to a masturbation regimen and being beaten, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Local left-wingers are planning to disrupt the rally, in line with confrontations between anti-fascists and right-wing groups that have occurred in the Denver area recently.

Stay safe out there!

