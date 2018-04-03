What’s Next After Denver’s March for Our Lives? A Town Hall on Saturday

Tens of thousands – some estimate as many as 100,000 – people congregated in Civic Center Park on March 24 for the March for Our Lives. The historic demonstration, organized and led by youth in the wake of the Parkland shooting in Florida, was planned in solidarity with hundreds of marches around the country (and world) on the same day calling for changes to America’s gun laws and greater safety for students in schools.

It wasn’t just a one-off event, organizers maintain. Youth voices are taking the momentum from the march’s stunning turnout to pressure politicians to curb gun violence.

On Saturday, April 7, Never Again Colorado, the group behind the march, will be hosting a town hall at 6 p.m. at the ThunderRidge High School in Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District, with speakers including Colorado students and survivors of mass shootings.