The March for Our Lives protest at Civic Center Park on March 24.
The March for Our Lives protest at Civic Center Park on March 24.
Scott Lentz

What’s Next After Denver’s March for Our Lives? A Town Hall on Saturday

Chris Walker | April 3, 2018 | 7:32am
AA

Tens of thousands – some estimate as many as 100,000 – people congregated in Civic Center Park on March 24 for the March for Our Lives. The historic demonstration, organized and led by youth in the wake of the Parkland shooting in Florida, was planned in solidarity with hundreds of marches around the country (and world) on the same day calling for changes to America’s gun laws and greater safety for students in schools.

It wasn’t just a one-off event, organizers maintain. Youth voices are taking the momentum from the march’s stunning turnout to pressure politicians to curb gun violence.

On Saturday, April 7, Never Again Colorado, the group behind the march, will be hosting a town hall at 6 p.m. at the ThunderRidge High School in Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District, with speakers including Colorado students and survivors of mass shootings.

What’s Next After Denver’s March for Our Lives? A Town Hall on Saturday (3)
Facebook / Never Again Colorado

The youth organizers hope to engage with Colorado’s politicians, but aren’t banking on it. The town hall will happen “with or without Congressman Mike Coffman," organizers said in a statement. "The organization has also invited Coffman's declared Democratic opponents, Jason Crow and Levi Tilleman, and Senator Cory Gardner to speak at this event.”

“I believe in the power of student voice and student leadership,” says Tay Anderson, president of Never Again Colorado. “We are the next generation of voters, and we will vote. So we ask Senator Cory Gardner and Congressman Mike Coffman to join us and have a conversation about gun violence. It’s time they take our voices seriously, because if we as young people can turn out over 100,000 people to a rally, [we'll] be coming back to vote.”

“For me, having a town hall is about nothing more than holding our leaders accountable,” adds Jack Sironen, director of College Outreach at Never Again Colorado. “Showing that we, as their constituents, are who they are supposed to answer to. Gun violence in our nation affects every American, and as such our leaders need to respond to the voices of the people who are suffering from this issue.”

More details about the town hall, including how to RSVP, can be found on Facebook.

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

