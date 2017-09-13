Operation Black Rhino's Final Scorecard — and Meth Dealing From a Taco Truck

After more than two years, the prosecution of a massive federal drug investigation dubbed Operation Black Rhino is nearly over, thanks to the conviction of Jorge Loya-Ramirez, a Mexican citizen living in Denver who allegedly used a taco truck as cover to deal nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in kilogram quantities. And he wasn't the only Black Rhino target to earn punishment. The U.S. Attorney's Office reveals that of the 38 others named in one of four federal grand jury indictments related to the inquiry, only one had his case dismissed. Find out what happened to all the defendants below.

On June 25, 2015, as we reported at the time, nearly 200 agents associated with the FBI, the Metro Gang Task Force and other law enforcement organizations made 23 arrests as part of Operation Black Rhino. Four other suspects were already in custody, three more were earmarked to receive a summons, and an additional nine were designated as fugitives. Items recovered at that time included liquid LSD, heroin, meth, seven guns and $3,500 in cash — part of an overall haul that netted 48 pounds of meth, 3.5 kilos of coke, one pound of heroin, seventeen firearms and $60,000 worth of folding green.