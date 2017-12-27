Jared Polis Asks FDA to Lift Public-Health Warning on Kratom

Overdoses related to prescription opioids have quadrupled since 2000, a fact not lost on this state's politicians. A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers will introduce six bills during the 2018 session of the Colorado Legislature session that target the epidemic, and just before Christmas, Representative Jared Polis asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to lift its public-health warning on kratom, or what the Democrat from Boulder calls a "natural alternative to opioids."

"The beneficial potential, safety, and efficacy of kratom has been discussed, studied, clinically researched and found to be as safe as coffee," states the letter, which was signed by seventeen lawmakers. "We have heard from many constituents who have used kratom to successfully end their dependence on dangerous opioids, and maintaining legal access to kratom is important for many Americans to maintain sobriety."

Jared Polis