Tour "Denver's Best City Penthouse" — Yours for Just $10.7 Million

Coldwell Banker recently named Denver the nation's top power market for luxury homes, with Chris Mygatt, the president and CEO of Coldwell Banker-Colorado, specifically citing apartments located downtown, plenty of which clear the $780,000 mark the firm uses to separate truly luxurious abodes from the merely pricey.

A new unit for sale in the Four Seasons building, at 1133 14th Street, clears this barrier with plenty of space to spare. It's going for $10,750,000 and is being touted as "DENVER'S BEST CITY PENTHOUSE!" Take a photo tour here.

Four Seasons Private Residences Denver tops out at 45 stories and offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments. Unit 4450 falls into the latter category. Its 6,295 square feet contain three bedrooms, five bathrooms, two 373-square-foot balconies, a media room and a wine cellar, not to mention views that are absolutely jaw-slackening.

"Welcome to the Top of the City!" the listing exclaims. "There is not now, nor will there ever be, another residence quite like this in Denver."

How literally should such hyperbole be taken? Well, unit 4400, dubbed "DENVER's GRAND PENTHOUSE," in the same building, is for sale, too, and it's both larger (6,786 square feet) and more expensive ($13 million). Its listing states, "Here’s your chance to own the Best. The Best Now. The Best Ever."

Obviously, both apartments can't be the best. But they're plenty close enough.

Continue to eyeball a sampling of photos showing the apartment and the view, followed by the Four Seasons description of unit 4450 . Click to see the original listing.

Listing description:

DENVER’S BEST CITY PENTHOUSE!

1133 14th St. #4450 Denver, CO 80202

3 BR / 5 BA 6295 SQFT $10,750,000

FOUR SEASONS #4450

1133 14th St. Denver, CO 80202

3 Bedrooms | 5 Bathrooms | 6295 SQFT

(2) 373 SQFT Balconies | Media Room | Wine Cellar | 2 Reserved Parking Spaces | Storage (1)

$10,750,000

Towering over the city from the eastern edge of the 44th and 45th floors of the Four Seasons Private Residences building, Denver’s Best Urban Penthouse is the physical embodiment of grace and elegance, while remaining at its core a modern architectural gem. At nearly 6300 square feet, and lovingly remodeled from top to bottom in 2016, this is precisely what you’d expect from an urban penthouse. The state of the art smart system manages the entire home, including climate and lighting controls, as well as the media and audio systems, and window coverings. The new Bulthaup kitchen features Miele appliances, custom light fixtures, quartz and marble countertops, plus an enormous walk-in pantry with additional dishwasher and built-in coffee maker. Throughout the entire home, you’ll find special touches such as the Italian stone fireplace, white oak hardwood flooring, custom light fixtures and wall coverings, and a host of other delightful surprises. Of course, since you’re at the very top of the best residential tower in the city, the views of the city and surrounding mountains are exceptional. This the city’s Best Urban Penthouse for good reason — and there’s only one. This is your chance to own it, and if you miss it, it will be gone.

