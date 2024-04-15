 My Neighbor Félix Settles Lawsuit Against Alma Fonda Fina | Westword
Alma Fonda Fina Will Remain Open After My Neighbor Félix Settles Lawsuit

"We're ready to focus 100 percent on operating the restaurant and doing what we love."
April 15, 2024
Johnny and Kasie Curiel opened Alma Fona Fina in December 2023.
Johnny and Kasie Curiel opened Alma Fona Fina in December 2023. Shawn Campbell
Johnny and Kasie Curiel are feeling relieved. Last month, My Neighbor Félix, which is part of Francois Safieddine's Lotus Concepts group that also includes the ViewHouse and newly opened Wonderyard, filed a lawsuit against Kasie Curiel and Alma Fonda Fina, the LoHi restaurant that she and Johnny — both former Lotus Concepts employees — had opened in December.

The legal action put the future of Alma Fonda Fina in jeopardy. But now the dispute, which hinged on a non-compete Kasie had signed in 2020, has been settled.

“My Neighbor Felix and Alma Fonda Fina have resolved their dispute. My Neighbor Felix has generously agreed not to seek to enforce a noncompete clause that exists between the parties. As a result, Alma Fonda Fina will remain open for business," says a joint statement from the two restaurants.

"We're ready to focus 100 percent on operating the restaurant and doing what we love," Johnny tells Westword.

It's a big win for diners, too, as Alma Fonda Fina is one of the best new restaurants in town. Our 2024 Best of Denver winner for Best New Chef's Counter is a thoughtful nod to Johnny's Mexican heritage, and it delivers bold flavors in a fun and intimate space.

Now we're excited to see what the Curiels will be cooking up this spring and summer — and for a long time to come. 
