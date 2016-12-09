menu

Videos of Denver Police Taking Blankets From Homeless Have Gone Viral

Videos of Denver Police Taking Blankets From Homeless Have Gone Viral

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 4:53 p.m.
By Chris Walker
Police Officers take blankets from homeless people sleeping on the sidewalks in front of the City and County Building on the night of November 28.
Two recently captured videos have been widely circulated around social media networks showing Denver Police officers confiscating blankets from homeless people during bitterly cold weather conditions. The officers took the items as “evidence” of people violating the city's urban camping ban.

One video that was posted on November 29 by local business owner Kayvan Khalatbari has been viewed nearly 200,000 times as of Friday afternoon. Here is the video:

Khalatbari's video has become so widely shared on social media that it is being posted into the comment sections underneath almost every Facebook post – no matter what the subject matter – on pages belonging to Mayor Michael Hancock and City Council President Albus Brooks.

Khalatbari captured the video on an evening when homeless individuals who were kicked out of the Ballpark neighborhood by police sweeps decided to sleep on the sidewalk in front of the City and County building as a protest.

In another video captured by local guerrilla journalism outfit Unicorn Riot (which Westword profiled in February), Denver police officers can be seen confiscating homeless individuals’ tents near Arapahoe Street and 27th Avenue on November 28 – within 24 hours of Khalatbari capturing his own video.

Denver Police Confiscate Survival Gear from Unicorn Riot on Vimeo.

The city has maintained that it is dangerous and unhealthy for anyone to be sleeping outside, and aims to have all homeless individuals check into overnight shelters.

On Friday afternoon, the ACLU of Colorado sent a letter to Hancock demanding that police officers stop taking homeless peoples' blankets. The letter, which references the two videos, suggests that the city immediately suspend enforcement of its urban camping ban and focus on alternative solutions.

That will be the focus of "Move Along to Where?" hosted by the EXDO Center on Thursday, December 15. Brooks will be present for the discussion.

Below, you can read the ACLU's letter to the mayor in its entirety:

Chris Walker
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

