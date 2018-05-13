Op Ed: Shut Down GEO Aurora and Dismantle ICE

To anybody with a heart, news of President Donald Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda has been overwhelming. The president has canceled Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of migrants, introduced a xenophobic Muslim ban, and ended DACA for thousands of young people. These are only some of the actions the administration has taken in its wholesale attack against immigrants. With Trump-appointed (and Colorado native) Neil Gorsuch on board, the Supreme Court has also overturned “Rodriguez bonds,” which in some federal court districts allowed immigrant detainees to request bond hearings. And Congress had awarded Immigration and Customs Enforcement increased budgets for detentions while interior apprehensions have increased.

Here in Colorado, the attack against immigrants and the ramping up of the detention and deportation machine has continued. ICE agents have been apprehending permanent residents and undocumented migrants in the hallways of Denver’s public courthouses following hearings for civic infractions including traffic violations. Similarly, ICE officials have been targeting local leaders, including Eliseo Jurado, as retaliation for speaking out against their cruel and unjust tactics.

ICE detention has been the biggest affront to justice. For decades, immigrants detained have reported many abuses at ICE detention centers. At ICE-contracted facilities, especially those run by GEO Group (formerly Wackenhut) and CoreCivic (formerly Corrections Corporation of America), the rap sheet has been long. There have been cases of disease, infection and death due to insufficient medical attention, spoiled food, excessive use of solitary confinement, and other human rights abuses. Detainees complain of lack of natural light, little time for outside recreation, and a lack of respect and professionalism from many guards. Some have complained of lack of access to legal counsel and to phones. Immigrants often face indefinite detentions in these conditions.