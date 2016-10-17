10 Barrel Brewing Rolls Into RiNo Today
The former home of Casselman's is now 10 Barrel Brewing.
Mark Antonation
A neighborhood already cluttered with craft breweries will welcome one more to the fold when 10 Barrel Brewing opens this afternoon at 2620 Walnut Street in RiNo. This is the fourth brewpub in the 10 Barrel group, which was founded in Bend, Oregon, in 2006 and purchased by Anheuser-Busch Inbev in 2013.
The new restaurant and brewery, originally started by Garrett Wales and brothers Chris and Jeremy Cox, encompasses 10,000 square feet and offers seating for 300 guests. The bar will pour twenty year-round and limited-release beers for lunch and dinner seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Although multiple breweries, including Our Mutual Friend, Ratio, Epic, Beryl's, Zephyr, Black Shirt, Great Divide, Jagged Mountain and Spangalang already pour beer in the trendy zone around Coors Field, Five Points and Brighton Boulevard, most rely on food trucks to feed customers. 10 Barrel joins the Blue Moon Brewing Company, owned by MillerCoors, as one of the few full-service brewery/restaurants in the area, along with the multi-faceted Bierstadt Lagerhaus/Rackhouse/C Squared Ciders facility inside the Bindery on Blake.
In addition to the Bend original, 10 Barrel also operates brewpubs in Portland, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho. The company is part of AB InBev's "High End" lineup, which also includes Goose Island, Blue Point Brewing, Elysian Brewing, Golden Road Brewing, Breckenridge Brewing, Four Peaks Brewing and Devil’s Backbone Brewing.
10 Barrel Brewing founders Chris Cox (left), Garrett Wales and Jeremy Cox.
10 Barrel Brewing
