Cat Wine Inventor Brews Up a New Line of Dog Beers

Taking your dog to the bar has been a thing for eons, but what if we told you that your dog can knock back a cold one with you? Thanks to Brandon Zavala of Apollo Peak, makers of Cat Wine and Fur Loco, Fido now has his own artisan beverage to imbibe: Dog Beer.

"Dog Beer is basically a healthy alternative to human beer to give to your dog that is non-alcoholic and includes several variations of ingredients that provide a functional benefit to your pup," says Zavala, Apollo Peak's founder, CEO, and head doggie-beer brewer. "We like to think of it as a way to share a beer with your dog without causing any harm to them through the ingestion of alcohol."

The latest in canine refreshment: Dog Beer from Apollo Peak. Apollo Peak