Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

Across town, Live Slow was evicted from its spot in a former bowling alley in Wheat Ridge. But there will be no relaxation for primary owner Grant Babb; he's being sued by his former employer, Joyride Brewing, which alleges that he made unauthorized and improper decisions with over a million dollars of its funds when he was the company manager.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of these brewery developments, readers pour out thoughts on the craft beer scene: Says Des:
It's like the universe saying...no more breweries!Adds Raya:
I realized that Colorado is all about microbrews and stuff, but when you can't take more than five steps anywhere in a hundred-mile radius from Denver's center without seeing yet another micro brewpub, that might be the issue. We are so oversaturated with microbreweries in this state...slow down!Responds Gee:
Newsflash - after forty years, people are sick of brewpub beer.Counters Josh:
Not true, but okay.Trevor brings the focus back to Live Slow:
Just reopen the bowling alley and call it good.And Sara to Grandma's Huse:
Awe, Grandma's House is where me and my husband had our third date. Sad!Finally, Darren suggests this win-win:
Maybe Grandma can switch with Live Slow.