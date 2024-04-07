 Opinion: Colorado Drinkers Tired of Craft-Beer After 40 Years | Westword
Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

Grandma's House is closing, and other breweries have tapped out. Why?
April 7, 2024
Grandma's House is saying goodbye after a decade on South Broadway.
In a surprise announcement this week, Grandma's House announced that it is closing later this month after a decade on South Broadway, partly because its landlords are "possibly the worst in all of Denver," but also because Grandma "is going to take some much-needed time to relax."

Across town, Live Slow was evicted from its spot in a former bowling alley in Wheat Ridge. But there will be no relaxation for primary owner Grant Babb; he's being sued by his former employer, Joyride Brewing, which alleges that he made unauthorized and improper decisions with over a million dollars of its funds when he was the company manager.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of these brewery developments, readers pour out thoughts on the craft beer scene: Says Des: 
It's like the universe saying...no more breweries!
Adds Raya:
I realized that Colorado is all about microbrews and stuff, but when you can't take more than five steps anywhere in a hundred-mile radius from Denver's center without seeing yet another micro brewpub, that might be the issue. We are so oversaturated with microbreweries in this state...slow down!
Responds Gee:
Newsflash - after forty years, people are sick of brewpub beer.
Counters Josh:
Not true, but okay.
Trevor brings the focus back to Live Slow:
Just reopen the bowling alley and call it good.
And Sara to Grandma's Huse:
Awe, Grandma's House is where me and my husband had our third date. Sad!
Finally, Darren suggests this win-win:
Maybe Grandma can switch with Live Slow.
What do you think of metro Denver's microbrewery scene? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
