Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

It's like the universe saying...no more breweries!



I realized that Colorado is all about microbrews and stuff, but when you can't take more than five steps anywhere in a hundred-mile radius from Denver's center without seeing yet another micro brewpub, that might be the issue. We are so oversaturated with microbreweries in this state...slow down!



Newsflash - after forty years, people are sick of brewpub beer.



Not true, but okay.



Just reopen the bowling alley and call it good.



Awe, Grandma's House is where me and my husband had our third date. Sad!



Maybe Grandma can switch with Live Slow.

In a surprise announcement this week, Grandma's House announced that it is closing later this month after a decade on South Broadway, partly because its landlords are "possibly the worst in all of Denver," but also because Grandma "is going to take some much-needed time to relax."Across town, Live Slow was evicted from its spot in a former bowling alley in Wheat Ridge. But there will be no relaxation for primary owner Grant Babb; he's being sued by his former employer, Joyride Brewing, which alleges that he made unauthorized and improper decisions with over a million dollars of its funds when he was the company manager.In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of these brewery developments, readers pour out thoughts on the craft beer scene: Says Des:Adds Raya:Responds Gee:Counters Josh:Trevor brings the focus back to Live Slow:And Sara to Grandma's Huse:Finally, Darren suggests this win-win:What do you think of metro Denver's microbrewery scene? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]