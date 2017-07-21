Avery Brewing Won't Package a Hazy IPA, And Here's Why

Hazy? You be the judge. Avery Brewing

It's not easy to draw a line in the sand when it comes to the recent phenomenon that is hazy, New England-style IPAs. Although many local brewers and breweries tried to forswear them over the past eighteen months since they took Colorado by storm, a good number of those ended up caving in to customer demand. Examples include Trinity Brewing in Colorado Springs, Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora, Grist Brewing in Highlands Ranch, and Station 26 Brewing, which went so far as to bottle a beer last year called Drunken Tirade that was meant to criticize the style. And yet, earlier this week, Station 26 tapped its own hazy IPA called Hop Sequence No. 7.

The hilariously divisive battle over the beer "style" mostly involves appearance: in addition to their tropical, juice-forward flavors, New England-style IPAs often resemble juice as well. But some people simply can't stand the pulpy, turbid look, which runs the gamut from a golden glow to a cloudy fog to full-fledged flakes. The appearance is often the result of brewing techniques that allow hop oils to bind to yeast particles.

But hazy IPAs are meant to be imbibed fresh — very fresh. Packaging them can cause a reduction in the flavor profile, along with a degradation of the appearance, which can make a beer look as if it is full of fish food. Packaging breweries like Dry Dock, New Image Brewing in Arvada and even style-leader Odd13 Brewing in Lafayette have worked hard, often publicly, to battle these problems, sometimes with mixed results.

You can feel the haze at Odd13 Brewing. Odd13 Brewing Facebook page

Others have yet to make the leap. Weldwerks, which makes what is arguably the highest rated hazy IPA in Colorado, Juicy Bits, has yet to package it outside of Crowlers in part because of the difficulty of getting it right.

Which is what makes Avery Brewing's recent blog post, entitled "Why Aren’t Our IPAs Crazy Hazy?," on the issue so interesting. Rather than bash the style, the Boulder brewery laid out an argument for why it doesn't plan to package a New England-style IPA — despite the intense customer pressure to do so — and promising that it will put one on draft instead. Here is the text of the post, which you can also find on Avery's web site.