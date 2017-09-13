Beer Calendar: Fresh Hop Tappings, Oktoberfest Oompah and Pumpkin Beers

If you've seen a photo of a brewery on Facebook anytime in the past two years there's a good chance that it was captured by Dustin Hall, the creator of The Brewtography Project. Hall has been traveling the state taking pictures — behind the scenes and in front of them — of breweries, cideries, beer festivals and other events as a hobby, as a part of the craft-brew community and for his new coffee-table book, Discovering Colorado Breweries, which should be out in time for the Great American Beer Festival, October 5-7.

In the meantime, though, Hotel Teatro is giving Hall his first solo show, which opens Friday, September 15, and runs through December 1. On September 28, Hall will host a meet-the-artist night and tap a saison that he made in collaboration with Hotel Teatro and Call to Arms Brewing (see below). For now, though, you can check out his artwork in the hotel's concourse level.

The haze is on at River North Brewery. River North Brewery Facebook page

Wednesday, September 13

River North Brewery continues with its series of hazy, New England-style IPAs by tapping Mountain Haze batch 3 at 4 p.m. "Hopped with more than five pounds per barrel of 100 percent Citra hops, this hazy IPA is our juiciest yet, and is only available in the taproom," the brewery says.

Goed Zuur is tapping Casey Brewing and Blending Dry Hopped Oak Theory with Nelson and Motueka hops, and Firestone Walker Brewing Company Sour Opal at 5 p.m. You can drink these "Lambic/Gueuze-style" offerings with several different food offerings, the beer bar says (we recommend the butter flight).

Goldspot Brewing brings back its twice-a-month Pop-Up Farmers Market from 3 to 8 p.m., with local growers and artisans selling food, beer, flowers, goats and more.

Get fresh at Comrade Brewing. Comrade Brewing Facebook page

Thursday, September 14

Comrade Brewing taps its award-winning fresh-hopped beer, Superdamp IPA, at noon. The 7 percent ABV beer is Comrade's flagship Superpower IPA that was been "wet-hopped with organic Chinook, Cascade and Nugget from High Wire Hop Farms in Paonia," the brewery says. The hops were added to the beer less than 24 hours after harvest.

It's Christmas in September at Station 26 Brewing, which will tap its fresh-hop batch of Juicy Banger IPA at 1 p.m. "Our wet hops were delivered to us from High Wire Hops in Paonia," the brewery says. "Straight from the binds and into our hopback."

Copper Kettle Brewing is bringing back its beloved Pumpkin Porter at noon, and the first forty people will be able to drink it out of mini pumpkins. There will also be homemade pumpkin bread.

Platt Park Brewing will tap a firkin of Tropical Snow Dance IPA this afternoon. It's the brewery's Mosaic single hop West Coast IPA that has been double dry hopped with Simcoe hops.

New Terrain Brewing in Golden will rope off its back driveway and expand the stage for a one-year anniversary party and music fest dubbed Wanderfest, which will stretch out over two and a half days. There will be tons of live music Thursday, Friday and Saturday, along with more than twenty beers, including some special limited releases. There will also be drink discounts, outdoor beer tents, a family fun zone, food trucks, a photo booth and free beer cupcakes.

Fiction Beer Company likes hops grown with a view. Fiction Beer Company

Friday, September 15

Comrade Brewing will tap its brilliantly named Hunt for Red Oktoberfest at noon. The 6.4 percent ABV Marzen-style lager was brewed "with a rich blend of German barley malt and Mandarina Bavaria hops," Comrade says. The beer was "cold-fermented with Bierstadt Lagerhaus’s proprietary house yeast and lagered for eleven weeks for a smooth amber body with an incredible spice bouquet and clean crisp finish."

Platt Park Brewing taps its annual Oktoberfest beer. Made with 100 percent Germanic specialty grains, huel lmelon hops from Germany, and hallertau blanc, "this golden amber color beer is a little sweet, little nutty and has a chestnut meatiness to it," the brewery says. Crowlers will be available for $10.

Westfax Brewing in Lakewood is acknowledging the pumpkin beer season during an appropriate time by releasing Premature Pumkination, a brown ale brewed with pumpkin and spices, which perhaps also makes a little fun of the annual controversy surrounding the summertime sales of pumpkin beers.

Strange Craft Beer Company will tap Fresh-Hopped 1000 Barrels IPA, which was brewed with Simcoe, Summit and Amarillo hops. There are only limited quantities available.

Join Cerebral Brewing for the release of Super Secret Chatroom, the brewery's first-ever IPA using lupulin pellets. "Brewed with a generous amount of both malted and flaked wheat and hopped with heaps of Mosaic, Columbus and Simcoe and again with Mosaic lupulin pellets, the beer is 7.4 percent ABV "with notes grapefruit, orange, papaya and pine," the brewery says. Only 250 Crowlers will be available over the weekend. Cerebral will also release a limited amount of Fantastic Planet Crowlers on Friday and Safe Word Crowlers on Saturday.

Diebolt Brewing is celebrating its fourth anniversary all weekend. On Friday, the brewery will tap Sour Black Ale and DunkelHeist Dunkelweizen; Unaged C'est la Saison, an imperial French saison. There will be comedy from 8 to 10 p.m. and food from True West Tacos. On Saturday, Diebolt throws open the Barrel Aged Bier Garden, where it will tap numerous beers. From 2 to 3:30 p.m., you'll find five barrel-aged versions of C'est la Saison, followed at 3:30 p.m. by Vladislav, a barrel-aged Russian imperial stout; Mon Dieu barrel-aged sour barleywine; Big Braggart, an oak barrel-aged imperial brown; an unaged barleywine; and Biere de Triomphe, a Cabernet aged Biere de Garde. On Saturday night, Pick & Howl plays from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by a burlesque show at 9:30 and food from Mama Said Eat. And on Sunday, enjoy brunch by the Farmer in the Hive at 11 a.m.; music from the Dollhouse Thieves at noon; Russian Imperial Stout Floats made with Little Man ice cream; a Bloody Mary bar with the Real Dill and Diebolt's Serrano Wheat; and the Broncos game at 2:25 p.m.

Fiction Beer Company taps the fresh hop version of Sly Boots West Coast IPA, brewed with hops from High Wire Hops in Paonia. The Western Slope town "has a special place in our hearts (our family has deep-decades-long roots in this mountain town) and we jumped at the chance to support a wonderful local business there," the brewery says. "And ... Hops grown with that gorgeous view just have to taste better, right?"

The Terminal Bar in Union Station hosts its annual Oktoberfest party from 5 to 8 p.m. in conjunction with New Belgium Brewing. Enjoy New Belgium brews, live music by the Polkanauts and a stein-holding competition in the extended Plaza Beer Garden. Bring outfits and your muscles, because the winner will receive a prized 2017 commemorative New Belgium cruiser.

Ratio Beerworks will tap Citrus Beet Saison at 5 p.m. The bright-reddish pink beer is "earthy yet refreshing" and "features a slight blend of tartness yielding to sweetness from the citrus and coriander. It then finishes clean with a tinge of earthiness from the beets," Ratio says.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield kicks off its weekend-long Oktoberfest celebration by tapping its Oktoberfest Marzen Lager at 2 p.m. There will also be food from Smoketack 70, cornhole, one-liter stein pours, a stein-holding contest, and some glass boots with the 4 Noses logo available.

"What happens when you brew a beer with some of the best New England-style IPA producers in the country?" that's what Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette is asking and hoping to answer at 5 p.m. when it taps "a delicious new take on the style" that was made in collaboration with Wiley Roots Brewing, WeldWerks Brewing and Odd13 Brewing. Brewed with oat milk and 4.4 pounds of Idaho 7, Citra, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops per barrel (added in the whirlpool, during active fermentation, and dry hopped).

Loveland Oktoberfest returns to Grimm Brothers Brewhouse today and tomorrow. "We’re looking to make Loveland Oktoberfest a unique experience for all ages with authentic German Polka Bands Neue Polka Colorado, and Polka Folka as well as DJ KAAOS who will throw a spin on some songs most people will be surprised to find have German heritage behind them," the brewery says. "The DJ format with tents and long tables will mirror the way Oktoberfest actually happens in Munich, with pretzels from Styria Bakery and German pastries from European Sweet Treats alongside our lone caterer who will provide an array of authentic German cuisine for the entire festival. You’ll feel as though you’re in Germany." The party runs from 4 to 9 p.m. today and noon to 9 p.m. tomorrow. Check out Grimm's Facebook page for more info.

Swing by the Tasty Weasel taproom at the Oskar Blues Longmont brewery at 3 p.m. for this year's release of Ten Fidy, the brewery's massive 10 percent ABV imperial stout. The Weasel will have Fidy-infused food from its restaurants and some bacon samples from Tender Belly Bacon. There will also be some very limited versions of Ten Fidy for retail sale as well.

Ursula Brewing releases Oktave, its second collaboration beer with the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra. The Marzen-style lager clocks in around 5.5 percent ABV, and part of the proceeds from sales of the beer will go to the orchestra.

Upslope Brewing is headed into the backcountry for the third year in a row to host another "pop-up taproom experience." To participate, hikers will climb three miles to the top of Granby Ranch (elevation: 9,200 feet) by way of marked trails, starting at 11 a.m.; once they're there, the beer will start flowing. This year, Upslope teamed up with Outside magazine on a collaboration brew, Denali IPA (brewed with Denali hops), for the magazine's fortieth anniversary. The beer will be tapped first in the backcountry before hitting Upslope's taproom in Boulder. "All attendees (with valid ID) will get one complimentary 19.2-ounce can of Denali India Pale Ale and up to two more cans of our twelve-ounce year-round styles," Upslope says. "But our first taste won’t exactly be a walk in the park. Actually, it’ll be a walk in the woods. And once you hike to our tap room, you’ll be treated to a beer that pairs perfectly with a fall day on the Front Range with some sweet views." Tickets are $10 for hikers and $20 for mountain bikers (who will ride a chairlift to the top and bike down). Burgers or brats are an additional $8. Non-drinkers and kids get in free (the event is family-friendly). One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated to the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. Oh, and no drinking on the trails.

Oktoberfest rolls into Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Saturday, September 16

"Strap on your lederhosen and dirndls, it's time to bring Munich to RiNo." That's the world from Drink RiNo and Bierstadt Lagerhaus, who are hosting an Oktoberfest party starring the beers, wines and ciders made by the companies that participate in Dink RiNo. "Oktoberfest is NOT a bier tasting event, it's a bier drinking event," they add. Tickets, $20, are available at nightout.com and include a half-liter mug and one liter of beer. You can bring your own Maß or rent one; there will be a Masskrugstemmen competition (to see how long you can hold a beer mug up at arm's length), classic German fare, oompah bands and tons of booze from Bierstadt, Black Shirt Brewing, Mockery Brewing, Great Divide, Epic, Beryl's Beer Company, Our Mutual Friend, Ratio Beerworks, C Squared Ciders, Stem Ciders, Bigsby's Folly-A Craft Winery, Infinite Monkey Theorem and the Block Distilling.

Banded Oak Brewing will also mark the beginning of Oktoberfest (in Munich) by releasing its own Marzen lager and hosting an Oktoberfest party. Score all you can drink Marzen wristbands for $25.

Wit's End Brewing marks its sixth anniversary today by having at least seventeen beers on tap, including its anniversary beer, "which boasts six malts, six hops and six peppers," the brewery says. Tacos El Huequito Family Food Truck will be on hand as well.

Join Call to Arms Brewing at noon for the release of Lenny, a 10.4 percent ABV imperial oatmeal porter that was aged in a single Deerhammer whiskey barrel. The beer is the thirteenth installment of CTA's Carriage House series of barrel-aged, wild and sour limited-edition releases. Lenny will be available on draft and in 375-ml bottles — there are only one hundred available — with a limit of two per person. The beer has "notes of dark chocolate, blackberries, anise, cracked pepper and soft vanilla bean," CTA says.

Loveland will have a day in Denver when Verboten Brewing and Loveland Alworks take over the taps at the Congress Park Taproom at 6 p.m. Each brewery will bring in three beers and be giving out swag and prizes.

4 Noses Brewing continues its Oktoberfest celebration at 11 a.m. You'll find turkey legs and bratwursts from Turn-In BBQ, more food from King of Wings, soft pretzels from On Tap Kitchen, live music from 3 to 6 p.m., a stein-holding contest at 6 p.m., cornhole, one-liter stein pours, lederhosen on all the staff and marzen beer.

The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar, which has quickly turned Buena Vista into a craft-beer destination, will host a Colorado-only Oktoberfest celebration starting at noon. All ten taps will be pouring different Marzen-style Oktoberfest beers from Colorado breweries. "Our friends and lager geniuses at Bierstadt Lagerhaus will be joining us as sponsors this year," the Jailhouse says. "We'll have several of their delicious lagers on tap plus commemorative liter steins, as supplies last."

Friday, September 22

In April, Casey Brewing and Blending owner Troy Casey and his wife, Emily, each made a blend of Funky Blender selected from their favorite barrels. At 7 p.m. Goed Zuur will tap both blends, taste them blindly and ask people to judge which one is better. The beer bar will also have three additional stone fruit beers on tap. "The last blend that Troy and Emily made together was Saison Blend 3, the so called 'Wedding Blend.' For that one, they each picked their favorite barrel of Saison and made a blend for their wedding. Since then, Emily has never let a chance go by to remind Troy that she is the better blender, based solely on the fact that the Wedding Blend is extremely sought after. They're asking for your help to decide, once and for all," Goed Zuur says.

Longmont Oktoberfest returns to Roosevelt Park today and tomorrow, showcasing ten independent craft Longmont breweries, two cideries, lots of food and ten bands, including headliner Reel Big Fish. The music begins Friday at 4 p.m. (FACE, followed by Andy Frasco & The U.N. and then Reel Big Fish). There will also be brat-eating and stein-holding contests. Tickets, $10, are available at lefthandbrewing.com. The fest, which is produced by Left Hand Brewing, raises money for the I Have a Dream Foundation.

Ska Brewing is one of eleven breweries and brewery reps appearing in this year's Colorado Craft Breweries Pinup Calendar from Copper Penny Photography. Copper Penny Photography

Saturday, September 23

Kyle Moyer, owner of the Crafty Fox Tap House and Pizzeria, and Bogey's Beer & Wine, has pulled out all the stops for the brand-new Micro Brew Fest and IPA competition, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on four acres of land at 725 West 39th Avenue, just off Fox Street, near the light-rail station. There will be more than fifty breweries on hand, along with live music, yard games, food trucks and a gluten-free zone. In addition, brewers will be bringing their IP-”A” game for a competition; the winner gets a tap handle for a year at the Crafty Fox and some free ads on iHeartRadio’s Modern Eater and Modern Drinker radio shows, which are co-sponsoring the fest; the beers will be evaluated by six celebrity judges. Tickets, $35, are available at givebacktickets.com.

"Our Oktoberfest lager is fermenting. The maßkrüges are ready. The lederhosen and dirndls are washed and waiting," says Station 26 Brewing. "Are yours?" The brewery will host its own Oktoberfest all day, with live music from the Polkanauts on the patio, brats and other food from Smokestack 70, and the brewery's special Oktobefest lager.

The fifth annual Women of Colorado Craft Breweries Pinup Calendar will go on sale today at a release party from 5 to 9 p.m. at Big Choice Brewing in Brighton. Produced by Copper Penny Photography, the calendar features women from Colorado breweries dressed up as pinup girls; this year, the pinups come from Big Choice Brewing, Echo Brewing, Factotum Brewhouse, Golden City Brewery, Holidaily Brewing, Goldspot Brewing, Left Hand Brewing, Mother Tucker Brewery, Something Brewery, The Very Nice Brewing, and Wibby Brewing. The party is free and the models will be on hand to sign calendars. In addition, there will be live music, vintage autos and food from the Chow Down food truck; the Hop Mobile Vintage Boutique will be there at 6:30 p.m. to sell vintage clothing and retro home goods.

Peak to Peak Tap & Brew in Aurora throws down with an all-day Oktoberfest that includes a Masskrugstemmen (stein-holding) contest at 6 p.m. For $15, you can get a commemorative 25-ounce Oktoberfest stein filled with beer, plus participation in the contest. Prizes include brewery swag and gift certificates. There will also be cornhole and Hammerschlagen in the parking lot.

Locavore Beer Works rolls out its own Oktoberfest from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. with beer, games and food. Beer releases include: Das Litre Bier Märzen, Friend of the Devil Schwarzbier, Uberweizen German Hefeweizen, Smokey Joe Rauchbier, and Helles Yes Munich Helles. There's a saurkraut cookoff, a stein-holding contest, a costume contest and more. Contact the brewery for more info.

Longmont Oktoberfest continues today at noon with a full day of festivities for all ages including a best-dressed contest, stein-holding contest and Longmont’s fifth year building the world’s longest bratwurst, at more than 300 feet. Enjoy a full day of live music with Rapidgrass, Bonnie & the Clydes, Gasoline Lollipops, Pandas & People, BIG Something, and Perpetual Groove, headlining Saturday evening. There will be beer from ten independent Longmont breweries and two cideries, as well as plenty of food. Tickets, $10, are available at lefthandbrewing.com. The fest, which is produced by Left Hand Brewing, raises money for the I Have a Dream Foundation.

Purpose Brewing and Cellars, founded by Zach and Laura Wilson and longtime New Belgium Brewing head brewer and innovator Peter Bouckaert, will host its grand opening in Fort Collins from noon to 7 p.m. There will be special beer releases, food from The Tramp About, live music from Queen Bee and the Stingers and the Troubadour Sound System, and outdoor games.

Thursday, September 28

Join Dustin Hall of the Brewtography Project, along with Call to Arms Brewing, at Hotel Teatro, where Hall will host an opening reception for his photography, which will be on display there through December 1. A Denver-based home brewer and photographer, Hall was able to combine his passions in the past few years, capturing thousands of behind-the-scenes images at more than one hundred Colorado breweries; the best of these works have just been published in a huge coffee-table book called Discovering Colorado Breweries. To celebrate, Hall, Call to Arms and Rocky Mountain Barrel Company collaborated on a beer called Beautiful Impression, which will be tapped at 7 p.m.; it's an farmhouse ale that was aged in oak barrels with Brettanomyces yeast and has "notes of guava, pineapple, and orange zest, with a balance of soft vanilla from the oak," the brewery says. The beer will continue to be on tap at hotel and at The Nickel, the restaurant inside the hotel. This is Hall's first solo exhibition and was timed to coincide with the Great American Beer Festival, which takes place October 5-7 at the Colorado Convention Center. Hall will sign and sell books there. Backed on Kickstarter by more than 300 people and businesses, the book’s printing is a result of a lot of community support.

Friday, September 29

Local brewery photographer Dustin Hall and Call to Arms Brewing will return to Hotel Teatro to celebrate the installation of The Brewtography Project artwork on the hotel's concourse level (see Thursday). The exhibition will include Hall’s behind-the-scene photos; for $5, guests can get a pint and a print from the collection.

Grandma is old. But Grandma's House is only three, and the brewery and time capsule will celebrate all weekend long. Some of the activities include birthday beer releases, a thrift-store fashion show, a balloon-animal artist, Tarot card readings and, of course, mid-day naps.

EXPAND Our Mutual Friend

Saturday, September 30

River North Brewery, known for its Belgian beers during the first few years of its existence, continues to expand into other realms. This year, the brewery will make its first Oktoberfest-style marzen lager and celebrate with its first-ever Oktoberfest party. This beer, which is "unlike anything we've brewed before," the brewery says, spent a full two months in production, "for a proper malty meal-in-a-glass" feel. River North will have custom steins for the occasion, brats and other fare by Matt's Snack Shack, and traditional German tunes on the speakers. Snag two half-liter pours and keep the glass for $18.

Every year on the Saturday before the Great American Beer Festival, Our Mutual Friend Brewing takes the opportunity to celebrate its fans (and its anniversary) with Gratitude, an event honoring friendship. "We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our customers, friends, family and countless people in the craft beer industry," the brewery says. For the party, there will be a photo booth, beer specials, food trucks, music, merchandise giveaways and the release of Gratitude 4, a pink guava saison, in bottles. There will also be more than twenty beers on tap, including: Broken Time Blackberry Golden (a collaboration with Spangalang that is in bottles); Gruppetto Tiramisu Imperial Stout (in Crowlers); Gratitude 4; Proletariat Session Ale; Camisado Cream Ale; Sur Framboise Belgian Sour Wit on Raspberries; Wicket Belgian Wit; Cherry Gose; Wierding Way; Inner Light Pale Wheat; Zero Sum IPA; Brown Ale; Novo Coffee Stout; Belgian Porter on Nitro; Brave Little Grisette.

Two Penguins Tap & Grill in Centennial hosts an Oktoberfest overflowing with authentic German-style Oktoberfest beer from Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Each admission includes access to the event, a commemorative stein, two beer tickets and one snack ticket. Anyone showing proof of transportation via Uber or Lyft upon arrival will get one extra ticket of their choice. There will be contests, including a stein-hoisting competition and a costume contest.

Sunday, October 1

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield and New Image Brewing in Arvada present the first annual Party Bus, which will take drinkers between the two breweries, where they will be able to try an unusual collaborative effort. Instead of making different versions of the same beer, the two breweries have made completely different beers that fans can mix together? 4 Noses has brewed a Pale Ale with Motueka and Galaxy hops and New Image brewed a Sour Ale with orange juice and orange zest. More info and bus tickets are available at nightout.com.

With GABF rapidly approaching, Backcountry Pizza & Taphouse in Boulder is once again pulling out all the stops for its annual Sour Sunday starting at 10 a.m. "You can expect to see the largest selection of some of the rarest sours to come to this great state on tap," Backcountry says. Some of the expected breweries are: Almanac, Alvinne, American Solera, Arizona, Avery, Beachwood, Birrificio Del Ducato, BFM, Cascade, Casey, Crooked Stave, Firestone Walker, Funkwerks, Hansen's, OEC, Jester King, Jolly Pumpkin, La Cumbre, LoverBeer, New Belgium, Paradox, Pure Project, Russian River, Scratch, Trinity, TRVE, Two Roads.

