Buy Infinite Harvest's Greens at Nooch and Company Headquarters

EXPAND You can now buy Infinite Harvest's Bibb lettuce for use in salads at home. Danielle Lirette

Denver-based vertical farm Infinite Harvest has big plans to take its produce-growing capabilities to outer space. In the meantime, it could help a lot of people here on Earth. As we reported in our feature story about the company last week, it grows some really tasty lettuce and microgreens.

At the time, you could only find Infinite Harvest products at local restaurants, tucked into salads and sprinkled as garnish on finished dishes or cocktails. But now the company has introduced two ways to purchase its produce for your own home-cooking purposes.

Infinite Harvest has started supplying Nooch Vegan Market, a small retail shop at 10 East Ellsworth Avenue. At the moment, that store is just stocking Bibb lettuce, but the Infinite Harvest team says it may eventually bring on microgreens, too.

If it's microgreens you're after, you're in luck: Starting this weekend, Infinite Harvest will also sell to consumers directly out of its warehouse at 5825 West Sixth Avenue, Frontage Road North, Unit 3B in Lakewood. It's offering fresh-cut living Bibb lettuce plus two-ounce packages of thirteen different varieties of microgreens, including Genovese basil, micro-arugula and micro-pea tendrils.

While the warehouse store will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday and Sunday, you'll need to order in advance: E-mail info@infinite-harvest.com with your list and specify a pick-up time during the open window. Lettuce is $4 per head, while microgreens are $9 per package; Infinite Harvest requests a $12 minimum order.

If shelf life is a selling point for you, know that my Bibb lettuce lasted nearly two weeks in my fridge, and I imagine my microgreens would have, too, had I not eaten them within, like, sixteen nanoseconds.

If you'd rather try Infinite Harvest's produce in a composed dish, many restaurants around town are using it. Here are the most consistent buyers:

American Grind at Avanti, The Way Back, Jax Fish House, Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole, Il Porcellino, Blue Agave Grill, Brasserie Ten Ten, STK Denver, Machete, Ocean Prime, Shells and Sauce, Cerebral Brewing, Washington Park Grille, Edge at the Four Seasons, Ameristar Casino (Black Hawk), Mackenzie’s Chophouse (Colorado Springs), Odyssey Gastropub (Colorado Springs), Locality (Fort Collins) and 4th Street Chophouse (Loveland).

