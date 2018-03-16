The Happiest Hour: Late-Night Dining at Cart-Driver

I grew up in Denver, but the one thing I’ve been unable to readjust to since moving away and returning is this city’s early meal schedule. No, I don’t want to join you for an 11 a.m. lunch — that's the middle of the morning, when we should still be working our way through a pot of coffee. And while I can understand that such an early lunch coupled with an early close-of-business time is what begets the 6 p.m. dinner, I don’t understand why more diners don't hold out until 8 p.m., ready to take abandoned tables on a second turn.

Denver’s early-dining habit ruins things for those of us who don’t get hungry until later; too many dining rooms close at 9 p.m., and late-night options, while improving, are still too sparse. If your appetite doesn't ramp up until 10 p.m., a perfectly reasonable dinner hour in many other cities (especially the East Coast), you might end up choosing between fast food and whatever you can scrounge up at the grocery store.