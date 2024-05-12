 Denver Fans on Casa Bonita Wait, Tony Hawk Visit | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: I've Been Waiting a Year to Get Into Casa Bonita

Another out-of-town celebrity, Tony Hawk, just visited the pink entertainment palace.
May 12, 2024
Tony Hawk and son at Casa Bonita.
Tony Hawk and son at Casa Bonita. Tony Hawk Instagram
Share this:
It's been nearly a year since the revamped Casa Bonita began welcoming guests, and a reservation there is still one of the town's toughest tickets. Hundreds of thousands of people are still on the email list, awaiting their chance to sign up for a table at the pink eatertainment palace.

But while they wait, some celebrities seem to have cut in line. Last year, singer Ed Sheeran got a firsthand view of the cliff divers and Black Bart's Cave during a visit the night before his record-breaking show at Empower Field. "When in Colorado, Casa Bonita is a must," he wrote as a caption for the reel of his visit. And on May 9, another famous face was spotted there: Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who'd just visited the Denver Skatepark, posted several photos on his Instagram story as he checked off many of the Casa Bonita must-dos.

Celebrity sightings or not, is Casa Bonita worth the wait? Molly Martin thinks so, but in their comments on the Westword Facebook post about Hawk's visit, some readers disagree. Says Neil:
Well, I'm glad another celebrity who doesn't live here got right in! I got an invite but any time I could go was already immediately booked up.
Adds Jake:
 It'll be a year in June for me waiting. Some friends have even gone multiple times. Oh, well.
Replies Cory:
Same. Why achieve local fame the way i have if I can’t eat at mediocre restaurants?!?!
Responds Monte:
His son was [on the list], he lives in Boulder and chose a date near his CU graduation.
Observes Nikolas:
I would have cut my own Grandma from my wedding invite list if Tony Hawk showed up. You guys act like places like Casa Bonita doesn’t want the press and notoriety of celebs going to their establishments. Welcome to being wealthy and powerful. It opens all sorts of doors for you.
And Ben concludes:
That would be a dope course on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. With the pool empty, of course.
Have you been to the revived Casa Bonita? What did you think? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Goosetown Tavern's Kitchen Reopens, and It's Smoking!

Bars

Goosetown Tavern's Kitchen Reopens, and It's Smoking!

By Patricia Calhoun
This Week in Beer: Two Industry Pros Are Crowdfunding a New Brewery and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: Two Industry Pros Are Crowdfunding a New Brewery and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Westminster's New Brunch Spot and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Westminster's New Brunch Spot and More

By Molly Martin
Vine Street Teases Pop-Ups as It Pushes Back Reopening Date

Openings & Closings

Vine Street Teases Pop-Ups as It Pushes Back Reopening Date

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation