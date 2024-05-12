Reader: I've Been Waiting a Year to Get Into Casa Bonita

But while they wait, some celebrities seem to have cut in line. Last year, singer Ed Sheeran got a firsthand view of the cliff divers and Black Bart's Cave during a visit the night before his record-breaking show at Empower Field. "When in Colorado, Casa Bonita is a must," he wrote as a caption for the reel of his visit. And on May 9, another famous face was spotted there: Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who'd just visited the Denver Skatepark, posted several photos on his Instagram story as he checked off many of the Casa Bonita must-dos.
Celebrity sightings or not, is Casa Bonita worth the wait? Molly Martin thinks so, but in their comments on the Westword Facebook post about Hawk's visit, some readers disagree. Says Neil:
Well, I'm glad another celebrity who doesn't live here got right in! I got an invite but any time I could go was already immediately booked up.Adds Jake:
It'll be a year in June for me waiting. Some friends have even gone multiple times. Oh, well.Replies Cory:
Same. Why achieve local fame the way i have if I can’t eat at mediocre restaurants?!?!Responds Monte:
His son was [on the list], he lives in Boulder and chose a date near his CU graduation.Observes Nikolas:
I would have cut my own Grandma from my wedding invite list if Tony Hawk showed up. You guys act like places like Casa Bonita doesn’t want the press and notoriety of celebs going to their establishments. Welcome to being wealthy and powerful. It opens all sorts of doors for you.And Ben concludes:
That would be a dope course on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. With the pool empty, of course.Have you been to the revived Casa Bonita? What did you think? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].